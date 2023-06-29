Arlington lights up with fireworks, 5K and annual parade

In observance of Independence Day, Arlington will have two events lining the city with red, white and blue.
Light Up Arlington, the city’s annual spectacle of fireworks and festivities, will take place from 6 to 10:30 p.m. on Monday, with the fireworks display scheduled for 9:50 p.m. There will also be a parade the following day from 9 to 11 a.m.
Light Up Arlington will be hosted at various places around downtown, including the Levitt Pavilion and Grease Monkey Burger Shop. Approximately 60,000 people will fill the streets, and there will be concerts, vendors, activities for children, at least 20 food trucks and, of course, fireworks.
The fireworks display will last about 20 minutes. They will be launched from the roof of City Tower, located east of City Hall, and set to music from 95.9 The Ranch FM, so people can tune in while enjoying the show.
Maggie Campbell, president and CEO of Downtown Arlington Management Corp., a nonprofit helping coordinate Light Up Arlington, said this night is by far the biggest night of the year for Arlington’s restaurants and bars.
“It just turns into a big festival,” Campbell said. “The city does a great job bringing in food trucks, the Levitt Pavilion puts on an awesome show, and a lot of the businesses open their doors and have firework-watching parties with their clients and their friends.”
The Arlington Independence Day Parade, which draws in around 30,000 to 50,000 spectators, is one of the longest-running annual events in the city, and the largest Fourth of July parade in Texas, according to the event’s website.
For the first time in the event’s over 50-year history, a 5K run will encompass the same route as the parade. It begins at 7 a.m., with a two-loop course that will start and finish at UTA’s parking lot near the southeast corner of Mitchell and Speer Streets. Those interested can register until Sunday on the event’s website.
“The parade is the best avenue to see every faction of our community come together,” said William Busby, the parade’s communication coordinator. “It truly is the best way to celebrate Independence Day.”
Busby said the parade’s board is composed of volunteers who love the city and want to positively impact its quality of life.
The parade’s route begins near Mitchell and South West Street. It will finish near Spaniolo Drive and Doug Russell Road.
For parking during Light Up Arlington, Grease Monkey Burger Shop and Cartel Taco Bar will offer portions of their lots for people to set up camp with chairs and blankets.
Greg Gardner, managing partner of these two establishments, said that because many people will have to park on the outskirts of downtown, his restaurant and bar are great places to stop by first before heading into the heart of the city.
Outside of Grease Monkey Burger Shop, there will be a concert at 6 p.m. by musician Phil Hollie, who will open for Legacy 4. At the Pavilion, rock singer and songwriter Mitchell Ferguson will open for Brad Thompson at 7 p.m.
Because of the Pavilion’s lawn and facilities, this location will be great for “those that want to come out early, put their chairs and blankets, and have a relaxed atmosphere on the lawn,” said Letatia Teyckl, executive director at the Levitt Pavilion.
A variety of concerts will take place at the Municipal Office Tower stage, with the first performance starting at 6 p.m. and the latest beginning at 9 p.m. A full schedule can be found on Arlington’s website.
