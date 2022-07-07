Arlington Life Shelter accepting donations for first annual Stock the Shelter drive

Arlington Life Shelter sits on 325 W. Division Street as it hosts its first annual Stock the Shelter event from June 6 to July 23. Donations are collected to serve 120 residents experiencing homelessness throughout the community. 

Arlington Life Shelter is accepting donations for its first annual Stock the Shelter drive from June 6 through July 23.

The shelter has increased its occupancy from 85 to 95 residents and is planning to serve 120 residents by the end of summer, according to the shelter’s website.

Arlington Life Shelter promotes self-sufficiency by providing shelter, employment programs and transitional services for North Texans experiencing homelessness, according to the shelter’s website.

Liz Hammond, Arlington Life Shelter development manager, said the donation drive helps the shelter collect operational items to keep it running.

Items such as garbage bags, laundry detergent, toothbrushes, toothpaste and deodorant are some items that are collected in bulk, Hammond said.

People can donate by finding the shelter’s Amazon wish list on the website or by bringing items to the shelter, she said. People who are unable to donate can spread the word about the drive.

If people prefer to donate in person, they can bring donations to the shelter at 325 W. Division St.

“We’re open 24/7, so there’s always someone [at the shelter] so people can bring by donations at their convenience,” Hammond said.

