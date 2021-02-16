Arlington issues declaration of disaster in response to ongoing winter weather event

Arlington issued a declaration of disaster Tuesday in response to this historic winter weather event.
This came after Tarrant County issued a separate declaration of disaster Monday and Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the White House issued a federal emergency declaration for Texas on Sunday.
Susan Schrock, city of Arlington communications coordinator, said the declaration of disaster makes the city eligible to receive state and federal resources to respond to and recover from the emergency.
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said he issued the declaration to help ensure there are not unnecessary obstacles for Tarrant County cities when receiving funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“The declaration of emergency should assure that if FEMA’s going to reimburse, we haven’t done anything that would have slowed that down,” Whitley said.
Whitley said people with electricity can help reduce strain on the system by unplugging devices that are not absolutely necessary and turning their thermostats down to the mid-60s as opposed to the 70s.
Cities throughout Tarrant County have been experiencing power outages. Whitley has not heard when residents can expect power to be back on, but it may be later in the week. He recommends people plan accordingly.
“If you’ve got a relative, if you’ve got a friend that’s power is on, I would see if I couldn’t make arrangements to maybe stay with them,” Whitley said.
According to a city of Arlington press release, residents should only call 911 in regards to power outages if they are experiencing emergency issues.
Schrock said the safest thing for residents to do is shelter in place if possible.
For those unable to shelter in place, Bill Hanna, Tarrant County public information officer, said cities are providing warming stations to their residents and the county is supporting their efforts.
Schrock said Arlington has two warming stations available to those affected by power outages, one located at The Salvation Army at 712 W. Abram St. and the other at the Dottie Lynn Recreation Center located at 3200 Norwood Lane.
The Dottie Lynn warming center will open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. while The Salvation Army is open 24 hours.
Warming centers are places for residents to get out of the cold, warm themselves and charge their phones, Schrock said. Food and drinks are not provided at the centers, so residents interested in using them will need to bring their own.
She said the city has also partnered with local hotels to offer discounted rates for those affected by the outages on an as-needed basis throughout the duration of the winter event. Information about participating hotels can be found here.
Whitley said Tarrant County emergency operations are working with the cities to help however they can.
“Right now I think that’s the main thing we need to do,” Whitley said. “Help if we can, but mainly just do whatever we can do to help our neighbors.”
The National Weather Service forecasts subfreezing temperatures in Arlington until Friday.
Updates on the city’s response to the disaster can be found on their website, Facebook, and Twitter.
