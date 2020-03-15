The Arlington Independent School District will operate 23 student meal distribution locations starting Monday to accommodate students needing meals during the district’s closure, according to a district news release.
The district closed all of its 78 campuses Friday until March 30 to help slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a previous Shorthorn article. The closure included athletics, fine arts, clubs, organizations and all gatherings.
Arlington ISD will provide children of ages 18 and younger with one packaged lunch meal and one light breakfast meal each weekday of the district's closure, according to the release.
Meals can be picked up daily at every site from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at one of the 23 student meal sites. Children must be present to receive meals, and meals are packaged as take-home items since schools are closed.
No student ID or other form of identification is required to pick up the meal, according to the district news release. Arlington ISD Food and Nutrition Services personnel will be distributing the meals.
One entree will be offered for each meal and there is a nonmeat option. Menus will be posted online daily on the district’s Facebook page and the Arlington ISD Coronavirus website.
For a list of meal sites, check the text box below.
