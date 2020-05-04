Arlington ISD to host high school graduation ceremonies at College Park Center, Texas Hall in July

UTA’s College Park Center and Texas Hall will host Arlington Independent School District in-person graduations in July.
The district coordinated with the Arlington Fire Department and UTA on the plans to ensure that the ceremonies would be safe, Arlington ISD superintendent Marcelo Cavazos said in a news release Monday.
“The Arlington Fire Department and [UTA] have assured us that they will not only help to logistically prepare the building for proper social distancing and sanitation but also attend the ceremonies to help manage the process,” Cavazos said.
Lamar High School will start things off at College Park Center on July 13 with its graduation, followed by Arlington High School on July 14. Bowie and Seguin high schools are next on July 17, Sam Houston High School on July 18 and Martin High School on July 19.
Arlington Collegiate High School will host its graduation on July 20 at Texas Hall.
If anything changes and in-person graduation isn’t possible in July, the district will maintain the dates and have a virtual graduation, Cavazos said.
A survey was sent to graduating seniors to see what type of graduation they prefer, and the results showed that in-person graduation was the preferred choice, with a virtual graduation being the least desirable, according to the news release.
“We wanted to hear from our students before we made a final decision,” Cavazos said. “We heard their feedback and we believe we have a plan that will allow us to honor their wishes and have a safe graduation ceremony.”
@bjgarcia27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.