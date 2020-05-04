Arlington ISD to host high school graduation ceremonies at College Park Center, Texas Hall in July

Opened in 2012, College Park Center is a 7,000-seat facility that is used for sporting events, graduation ceremonies and the Maverick Speakers Series. UTA’s College Park Center and Texas Hall will host Arlington Independent School District in-person graduations in July.

 The Shorthorn: File photo/ Duy Vu

UTA’s College Park Center and Texas Hall will host Arlington Independent School District in-person graduations in July.

The district coordinated with the Arlington Fire Department and UTA on the plans to ensure that the ceremonies would be safe, Arlington ISD superintendent Marcelo Cavazos said in a news release Monday.

“The Arlington Fire Department and [UTA] have assured us that they will not only help to logistically prepare the building for proper social distancing and sanitation but also attend the ceremonies to help manage the process,” Cavazos said.

Lamar High School will start things off at College Park Center on July 13 with its graduation, followed by Arlington High School on July 14. Bowie and Seguin high schools are next on July 17, Sam Houston High School on July 18 and Martin High School on July 19.

Arlington Collegiate High School will host its graduation on July 20 at Texas Hall.

If anything changes and in-person graduation isn’t possible in July, the district will maintain the dates and have a virtual graduation, Cavazos said.

A survey was sent to graduating seniors to see what type of graduation they prefer, and the results showed that in-person graduation was the preferred choice, with a virtual graduation being the least desirable, according to the news release.

“We wanted to hear from our students before we made a final decision,” Cavazos said. “We heard their feedback and we believe we have a plan that will allow us to honor their wishes and have a safe graduation ceremony.”

@bjgarcia27

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Tags

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments