Arlington ISD serves up free summer meals for children and teenagers

Arlington ISD is giving out free breakfast and lunch to children, teenagers 18 and under and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old until July 28 through the Summer Food Service Program.
There are about 35 different sites around the city and meals are provided on weekdays, with some locations having varying times for breakfast and lunch. Locations and hours are on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.
Identification and reservations are not required for children and teenagers. They don’t need their parents with them to get a meal, but if they are present, the parent may have to show identification for safety purposes.
Elementary and junior high school locations will serve meals until June 30, but high schools will continue through July 28. As long as eligibility requirements are met, any location can be attended and attendees are expected to eat the meal at whichever site they go to.
About 78% of students in AISD have free and reduced lunch, said David Lewis, the district’s executive director of Food and Nutrition Services. “I have a lot of passion for making sure that the children in our community, their nutritional needs are being met.”
AISD has participated in the program for decades and gives out about 100,000 meals over the season, Lewis said. The program as a whole, which is administered through the United States Department of Agriculture, serves over 100 million meals in a fiscal year.
During the regular school year, some students’ only meals are the ones provided during breakfast and lunch hours, said Ana Aldama, Carter Junior High’s cafeteria manager. This program is important because they may not have food at home.
When she explains the program to parents, they return daily, Aldama said. As someone whose child attended Carter, it brings her joy to feed the children and teenagers. “They’re all my kids.”
Lewis isn’t concerned about running out of food, he said. A meal will be provided as long as they come during the correct hours. If children or teenagers have preferences on what they want to eat, they can select certain components of the meal. There is also a vegetarian option.
Depending on the location, there may be slight variations in the menu, but there will always be fruits, vegetables, dairy, grain and protein, Lewis said.
Melissa Washington, Carter Junior High summer school seventh grade math teacher, said the meal program gives children and teenagers access to the same nutritional foods they eat throughout the school year, especially if their parents rely on them. It also helps ensure they’re not going through their food supply at home.
By providing meals, the school becomes a source of not only knowledge, but food, Washington said.
“There’s no embarrassment,” she said. “They’re not asking about, ‘Hey, what’s your situation at home?’ The only thing they’re asking you to do is come through and eat nutritious food.”
AISD sites aren’t the only places partnered with the program. Locations such as Salvation Army Arlington and Central YMCA are also offering free summer meals.
For families needing groceries, AISD has also partnered with Arlington Charities to do food distributions on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, Lewis said. “I would suggest parents reach out to Arlington Charities and reach out to Mission Arlington, those are great organizations.”
Arlington Charities also host three monthly mobile food markets. It’s a drive-through service and appointments aren’t needed. The dates, times and locations are as follows: 9 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 11 a.m. on the third Friday of the month at Tarrant County College’s Southeast Campus and 9 a.m. on the fourth Friday of the month at Arlington Charities.
“It’s so important to make sure that everybody knows. The things that we work on is meal accessibility and meal acceptability,” Lewis said. “They just need to know where they can access a meal.”
Aldama has worked in AISD for about 20 years. She said she once had a group from a church camp show their appreciation for the meals by giving her thank you cards, which she still has.
“We’re open for everybody,” she said. “We don’t ask any questions.”
