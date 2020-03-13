Arlington Independent School District closed all of its 78 campuses Friday until March 30 to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a district press release.

Athletics, fine arts activities, clubs, organizations and all gatherings are canceled, according to the release. Essential administration will remain on duty with a plan to work remotely.

The district is working on a plan to ensure students continue learning and have access to meals. Once that plan is finalized, it will be communicated to parents.

“We don’t decide to close schools very often,” superintendent Marcelo Cavazos said in the release. “But we’re in an unprecedented situation that requires us to take unprecedented action.”

All district facilities are cleaned and disinfected nightly, and buildings have been deep cleaned during spring break, according to the Arlington ISD’s website regarding COVID-19. This has been in efforts to reduce the spread of germs to students and staff.

The district’s decision comes after the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus outbreak, known as COVID-19, a pandemic Wednesday.

There are more than 130,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, including more than 1,200 in the U.S.; over 30 deaths and six recoveries are included in the U.S. cases, according to data retrieved from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering on Friday. There are more than 60,000 recoveries worldwide and more than 5,000 deaths.

The Tarrant County Public Health Department reported its first presumptive positive COVID-19 case on Tuesday. It’s a Tarrant County resident who traveled to a conference in Kentucky in late February, according to a previous Shorthorn article. The department’s lab identified the case as part of its recently expanded testing.

Also in Arlington, UTA announced on Thursday that it extended spring break by one week in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a previous Shorthorn article. During this time, faculty and staff will work on finalizing plans to transition classes online.

The university joins UT-San Antonio, UT-Austin and others to take the same action.

On Thursday, Dallas County, which neighbors Tarrant County, declared a local disaster for public health emergency, and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson declared a local state of disaster for the city. This came after Dallas County reported five more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number in Dallas County to at least eight.

