Arlington ISD Back to School Kickoff prepares to help students have a successful year

Students’ lives will continue to change for the better as the Arlington ISD Back to School Kickoff from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 5 at AT&T Stadium approaches, ensuring they have a great school year by providing them with essential supplies and health screenings.
With around 73% of students being economically disadvantaged in AISD, most may be unable to acquire the proper supplies needed for the upcoming school year. The kickoff will also give them the opportunity to receive free health screenings, including dental and vision checks, and haircuts. Around 10,000 backpacks full of school supplies will also be given out.
Cowboys camp football activities are returning this year as well, providing kids with outdoor entertainment.
This event requires registration, which can be done online or on-site until Aug. 5, and families need to be a part of the AISD system to participate. Some services have limited availability and may be unable to register for.
Aaron Perales, AISD executive director of Engagement, Equity and Access, said this event started when the Dallas Cowboys’ Community Outreach division reached out to him in 2013 and said the Gene and Jerry Jones family wanted to get involved with AISD. After that conversation, multiple organizations got together in 2014 to collaborate and create one big back to school kickoff under the roof of the AT&T Stadium.
While the other organizations had school kickoff events of their own, they agreed to come together, with the help of the Dallas Cowboys, to make an even bigger difference in the community. They planned for the first event to be hosted in the summer of 2015, but after meeting in January, they were able to complete their planning a couple of months later, hosting the first kickoff in August.
“It’s just been an event of outpouring of love from different organizations that were willing to work together just to impact our youth and children,” Perales said.
Based on Arlington’s demographics, they see that families are in need of support in order to have a smooth transition into the school year. Perales wants families to know that this event is there to support them with what they need, so that their kids will walk into school with confidence.
“We certainly don’t want to leave any student without a resource that they need because we're about pouring into all of the children,” he said.
The planning for this event began in January, and all of the original contributors from 2014’s event have stuck around. These members include the Junior League of Arlington, NAACP of Arlington and Fielder Church, who brought other churches into play as well. One of these churches, North Davis Church of Christ, is now the lead church on the planning committee. The Gene and Jerry Jones Family Arlington Youth Foundation also connected with the Salvation Army to help with the event as well.
Nonprofit Dental Health Arlington provides dental health checks for the students. Vision screenings are performed by Walmart Vision Center, which has been a partner since the beginning. OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation will also fabricate free glasses in their van, but supply is limited. They will see which students need glasses the most and provide it to them, and then give the other attendees resources to get low-budget glasses.
In the beginning, haircuts were given by Paul Mitchell cosmetology school students. Now, they are provided by the AISD Cosmetology Department, so older students are giving back to younger students, creating a full-circle experience, Perales said.
While they don’t provide immunizations themselves, Perales said they can connect attendees to other events that do them. On the same day as the kickoff, Tarrant County will host an immunization event at the AISD Athletics Center, which is on the other side of the stadium’s parking lot where the visitors will park.
The success of this event is weighed by the volunteers who show up ready to serve the community. Perales said that to be successful, they need to recruit 700-800 volunteers, and they typically have an average of 700.
This year, they currently have around 750 people who signed up.
“When you think about all the moving pieces, it’s a wonderful reflection of the love that Arlington has for its community,” he said.
This event is funded by sponsorships and grants. Every year, the Gene and Jerry Family Arlington Youth Foundation awards them with a grant. The Arlington Tomorrow Foundation has gifted a grant this year as well. The sponsorships are provided by churches and businesses that help fund the event.
Some of the main things Perales notices at the kickoff are the smiles and laughter he hears around the stadium. For some of the kids, it may be their first time in the AT&T Stadium, and this might be the only opportunity they get to see the venue that’s in their backyard.
“Our hope is that when they are dropped off at school and they enter the doors of school that first day, that they feel like they have everything they need to be successful,” Perales said. “That they’re not stressed, nervous, or panicked because they don't have a pencil or they don’t have their backpack or they don’t have paper.”
News editor José Romero contributed to this story.
@amandaLaldridge
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.