Jaime Ayala, Arlington interim police chief, and other Major Cities Chiefs Association members signed an open letter Monday acknowledging the death of George Floyd and institutionalized racism.
The letter stated that the death of Floyd was “unnecessary, avoidable and criminal.”
MCCA members pen open letter acknowledging the disparate impact & outcomes policing has had on African Americans, ppl of color & the disenfranchised #JusticeForGeorge pic.twitter.com/cg9oU9lI4H— Major Cities Chiefs Association (@MjrCitiesChiefs) June 1, 2020
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as he struggled to breathe.
Chauvin, who is white, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Friday.
The open letter addressed a history of police brutality dating back to the civil rights movement, which included injustices and brutality against African Americans fighting for civil rights and equality.
“We need to hear what America is telling us right now and we need to take bold and courageous action to change the narrative of our history as it relates to the disparate impact and outcomes that policing has had - and continues to have - on African Americans, people of color and the disenfranchised,” the letter stated.
Members of the association also acknowledged previous African American men and women who died as a result of police brutality and proclaimed that accountability must continue in order for change and ethical policing.
The association commends Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arrandondo for the immediate firing of the four officers involved in Floyd’s death. The letter goes on to state that every major city chief is expected to take action within their legal authority to hold officers accountable.
Ed Kraus, Fort Worth Police chief, and Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall also signed the letter.
“This is a time for us to help facilitate healing, learning, listening and then dialogue, particularly in communities of color,” the letter stated.
The letter comes a day after Dallas and Fort Worth issued curfews amid protests and Arlington held the first protest of its own.
