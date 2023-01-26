Arlington Independent School District superintendent to retire Aug. 31

Marcelo Cavazos, Arlington Independent School District superintendent, announced Thursday that he will retire Aug. 31.
Cavazos has been in his current position for 11 years and has been with the district for 23 years, according to a district press release. The district is home to nearly 57,000 students and 8,500 staff members.
He has improved test scores at Arlington Independent School District during his tenure and implemented multiple innovative programs and initiatives.
"We are so happy for Cavazos while at the same time understanding the enormous loss to our community," said Melody Fowler, Arlington Independent School District Board of Trustees president, in the press release.
Fowler said in the press release that the Board of Trustees is committed to finding a new superintendent who will continue the work started by Cavazos.
Last April, Cavazos realized a career-long dream by making pre-K free for all four-year-olds. He also created "Full STEM Ahead!," a STEM curriculum developed for four-year-olds.
He also spearheaded the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership, student meals were distributed at 23 locations on the first day of district closure in March 2020, according to the district’s website. The day after, students were able to begin online lessons as part of the At-Home Learning Hub.
The district also distributed more than 20,000 pieces of technology to students who didn’t have access to it.
He’s received multiple accolades ranging from the 2012 Educator Award from the Asian-American Chamber of Commerce and the 2016 Texas Superintendent of the Year, according to the district’s website.
“I love our staff and students, our community and our district,” Cavazos said in the press release. “Choosing to retire was a difficult and emotional decision but I know it's the right decision. I also know our district is in capable hands."
@MandyHuynh12
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.