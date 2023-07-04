 Skip to main content
Arlington Independence Day Parade gathers generations of spectators

The Treehugger Tree Service member hang off a chipper truck during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. The service works on residential and commercial landscapes in Arlington.

Thousands of people poured into downtown Arlington early Tuesday morning in anticipation of the Arlington Independence Day Parade. Lined along Center Street, Spaniolo Drive, and Mitchell Street among others, they propped down on lawn chairs or on the sidewalk.

The annual parade started in 1965 and is one of the largest parades in the U.S. It’s also one of the longest running events in Arlington.

The Arlington Independence Day Parade drew about 30,000 spectators, said William Busby, the parade’s communications coordinator. Five thousand people marched or rode through the event.

The Dallas Paleontological Society showcases a model of the Protohadros during Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. The fossil of the dinosaur was discovered in North Arlington.

“Family, friendship, fun, fireworks, food, drinking, that’s what it’s all about.” said Dallas resident Devin Cole, 54, on the meaning of the Fourth of July.

Cole was one amongst many spectators on Mitchell Street who settled into a spot under the shade of the sidewalk where the parade would later end its route. He said he was there to cheer on his daughter who was cheerleading in the event.

Many like Cole showed up not only for Independence Day but to show support for their loved ones in the parade.

Arlington resident Noe Serpas, 43, said he was there for the celebration of Independence Day and for his daughter who was marching with one of the bands. Serpas has attended the parade every year for the last 10 years.

“Independence Day is liberty to our country, to our people in our nation,” Serpas said.

Like other attendees both Serpas and Cole watched as floats and motorcycles adorned in red, white, and blue rolled out of UTA’s parking lot 49. Several schools along with their marching bands and cheerleaders marched into the streets. Their trumpets pierced the air and their chants commanded the streets.

The Community of Vietnamese Americans in Tarrant County and Vicinity smiles during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. The group is a charity organization.

There were over 120 entries in this year’s parade and each had its own unique display of American patriotism. The Community of Vietnamese Americans in Tarrant County and Vicinity had members wearing traditional Vietnamese clothing representing their heritage standing alongside veterans who fought in the Vietnam War.

“We try to thank the people in uniform to protect America for our freedom,” said Huy Nguyen, 52, of Arlington, who is also a board member of the organization.

Nguyen said they have participated every year for the last 15 years. In last year’s parade, they won the spirit award.

As the floats marched up Spaniolo Drive and made their way around Abram Street to Center Street, people cheered on. Some chanted, “U-S-A! U-S-A!” Others waved as each float drove by.

Making their way down Center Street, the parade passed by five generations of the Wine family, who’ve attended Arlington’s Independence Day parade since 1965. Each year, they’ve sat at the same spot on the sidewalk just across the Park South entrance on Center Street.

The Candlelite Inn float passes through the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. Candlelite Inn has been open since 1957.

“It’s a time to get together, at least once a year,” said Arlington resident Susie Wine Mcalister, 76.

Susie Wine said her parents were the ones to first claim that spot on the sidewalk and that she and her brother, Floyd Wine, 78, will continue to celebrate Arlington’s Independence Day Parade in the years to come on that same sidewalk.

