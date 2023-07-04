Arlington Independence Day Parade gathers generations of spectators

Thousands of people poured into downtown Arlington early Tuesday morning in anticipation of the Arlington Independence Day Parade. Lined along Center Street, Spaniolo Drive, and Mitchell Street among others, they propped down on lawn chairs or on the sidewalk.
The annual parade started in 1965 and is one of the largest parades in the U.S. It’s also one of the longest running events in Arlington.
The Arlington Independence Day Parade drew about 30,000 spectators, said William Busby, the parade’s communications coordinator. Five thousand people marched or rode through the event.
“Family, friendship, fun, fireworks, food, drinking, that’s what it’s all about.” said Dallas resident Devin Cole, 54, on the meaning of the Fourth of July.
Cole was one amongst many spectators on Mitchell Street who settled into a spot under the shade of the sidewalk where the parade would later end its route. He said he was there to cheer on his daughter who was cheerleading in the event.
Many like Cole showed up not only for Independence Day but to show support for their loved ones in the parade.
Arlington resident Noe Serpas, 43, said he was there for the celebration of Independence Day and for his daughter who was marching with one of the bands. Serpas has attended the parade every year for the last 10 years.
“Independence Day is liberty to our country, to our people in our nation,” Serpas said.
Like other attendees both Serpas and Cole watched as floats and motorcycles adorned in red, white, and blue rolled out of UTA’s parking lot 49. Several schools along with their marching bands and cheerleaders marched into the streets. Their trumpets pierced the air and their chants commanded the streets.
There were over 120 entries in this year’s parade and each had its own unique display of American patriotism. The Community of Vietnamese Americans in Tarrant County and Vicinity had members wearing traditional Vietnamese clothing representing their heritage standing alongside veterans who fought in the Vietnam War.
“We try to thank the people in uniform to protect America for our freedom,” said Huy Nguyen, 52, of Arlington, who is also a board member of the organization.
Nguyen said they have participated every year for the last 15 years. In last year’s parade, they won the spirit award.
As the floats marched up Spaniolo Drive and made their way around Abram Street to Center Street, people cheered on. Some chanted, “U-S-A! U-S-A!” Others waved as each float drove by.
Making their way down Center Street, the parade passed by five generations of the Wine family, who’ve attended Arlington’s Independence Day parade since 1965. Each year, they’ve sat at the same spot on the sidewalk just across the Park South entrance on Center Street.
“It’s a time to get together, at least once a year,” said Arlington resident Susie Wine Mcalister, 76.
Susie Wine said her parents were the ones to first claim that spot on the sidewalk and that she and her brother, Floyd Wine, 78, will continue to celebrate Arlington’s Independence Day Parade in the years to come on that same sidewalk.
@LeoRosas101
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.