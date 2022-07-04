In Texas, there is perhaps no greater microcosm for the American melting pot than the Arlington Independence Day Parade.

Folks of all ages, creeds and colors gathered in the heat. Some sat soothed by the shade. Some sweat in the sun. But all cheered side by side as vibrant floats of every kind chugged along, many sporting the parade's apropos theme, “E Pluribus Unum, Out of Many, One.”

“It was so great to see this community together, see them rejoicing, see them being happy, seeing friends that you haven't seen in a year or more,” said William Busby, the parade's communication coordinator.

The parade is the longest-running Arlington tradition, dating back to 1965, Busby said. This year, it saw over 30,000 in-person attendees and is the city’s most-requested and most-viewed program on TV or online every year.

Over 120 entries marched or rolled down South West Street at 9 a.m. Monday, adorned in red, white and blue. Arlington organizations, schools and businesses showcased their patriotism with creative floats and impressive talent. Bands played, stereos blared and joy radiated in the sun.

“What a great day it was to celebrate because, in our differences, we are united,” Busby said. “In this country, we have life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and I think that seeing everybody come together today really shows that dream that our founding fathers had almost 300 years ago really does work today.”

The Moslah Shriners, a group of Masons from Fort Worth, sped around in yellow-miniature Corvettes waving flags and performing different maneuvers.

Decatur resident Cecil LeMond, 69, said the group performed in various parades, including the Arlington Independence Day Parade, throughout the years. And the representation, the fellowship and the excitement keep the group coming back.

UTA’s Mavericks sported a bright blue and orange float with wagging tassels and a platform for President Jennifer Cowley’s first ride in the Arlington parade.

Cowley’s smile spread ear to ear when she saw the UTA float.

“It looks fantastic. We are totally Mav’d up with tons of pride,” she said.

Cowley said she enjoyed the parade from the sidelines as a child, waving and cheering and hoping for candy, but this was her first year participating.

“I’m so excited to get to be here with so many members of the community ready to celebrate this very important holiday,” Cowley said.

Independence Day is a time to reflect on heritage, on what it means to be part of a democracy and to celebrate the contributions of those who shaped the country, she said.

Crowds of spectators lined Spaniolo Drive, American-clad and shouting “Happy Fourth!”

Many Arlington residents make a yearly tradition of watching the parade on this street. One woman, Julie Pompa, 50, sporting an Uncle Sam top hat, said her family has returned to the same spot since 2014.

Armed with tacos and mimosas, Pompa said she invites friends from out of town every year and watches her daughters march in the parade for Martin High School.

Others like Arlington resident Martin Lewechi, 56, and his wife settled in the shade beneath large trees along Doug Russell Road to watch the parade at the final straightaway.

They have been watching his two daughters ride in the parade for at least five years, Lewechi said. Afterward, they enjoy barbecues.

The celebrations and festivities lift Lewechi’s spirits, but freedom means more to him and his family, he said.

“It has given us the opportunity to be here,” he said. “For what we are today is what this country has given us. The independent people that really worked hard and fought to make this time happen for all of us. It means a lot to me and my whole family. It’s an opportunity that has been passed down to us, and we are going to pass it onto the other generations.”

