Arlington Hotel, Convention Center expected to increase jobs, tourism

Nestled among the Entertainment District’s largest attractions will be the new Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center. This will not only bring a full-service resort to the expanding district, but will also be the centerpiece of a larger plan to maximize the potential of Arlington’s economic engines.
The new hotel and convention center is part of phase two of developing the Entertainment District, which will bring new residential, retail, office and parking spaces.
Michael Jacobson, Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said the projects will help the city become a premier destination for tourism and business travel in the country.
“I love it when a plan comes together,” Jacobson said.
According to a city of Arlington press release, the new residential building will house 280 units, 100,000 square feet of retail, entertainment and coworking space. Mayor Jim Ross said the project will be more upscale than other housing options in the area, with higher rent prices to match.
Chad Enloe, Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau vice president of sales, said the new corporate 200,000 square-foot office space will be considered a Class A office space.
Building Owners and Managers Association International, a global trade association for real estate professionals, defines Class A buildings as “the most prestigious office space with high quality standard finishes, state of the art systems, exceptional accessibility and a definite market presence.”
The new project will also include an additional public parking garage with 1,900 parking spaces, according to the city release.
While it is not part of the Entertainment District’s phase two, the National Medal of Honor Museum is also under construction in the area. Arlington was selected as the location for the new museum in 2019, and construction is expected to complete in 2024, according to the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The museum is expected to “contain 25,000 square feet of exhibition galleries, a state-of-the-art education center, conference and event space and an outdoor amphitheater for ceremonies.”
The museum will be a major attraction bringing visitors from all over the world, Enloe said.
Ross said the new hotel and convention center will be the highlight of the new Entertainment District and is expected to immediately bring 1,200 new jobs to Arlington. The reason the city needs a new convention center is to allow it to better compete with other major cities across the country, he said.
The new space will have a massive economic impact for the city, Enloe said. Currently, the city has about 48,000 square feet of convention space at the Esports Stadium Arlington and Expo Center. The new convention center will come equipped with 266,000 square feet and multiple different spaces for breakout rooms and other uses, he said.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau has already started preselling the space for group events, conventions, meetings and other activities, he said. He estimates the new hotel and convention center will bring about 250,000 new visitors to Arlington in its first year.
Those visitors will create an economic impact that will be felt throughout the city, he said.
Jacobson said small business owners who want to take advantage of the influx of visitors should communicate with organizations like the Downtown Arlington Management Corporation and the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau to stay aware of events and opportunities around the city.
“One of the things I would tell a small business person is [to] engage back in the community, create your relationships and it’ll pay back tenfold,” he said.
Enloe said a way for small businesses to utilize the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau is for them to engage with their partnership program.
According to the bureau’s website, partners gain access to robust marketing programs, networking opportunities and educational resources to help grow their businesses.
Small business owners interested in becoming partners can find more information at the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau website. Arlington has already hosted national events like the Super Bowl, NBA All-Star Game and Wrestlemania, Enloe said, but it hasn’t been able to fully capitalize on the tourism those events generated. Now, with the new hotel space, visitors have a reason to stay in Arlington after events and contribute to the city’s economy.
For Enloe, the city’s future looks bright.
“Ten, 12 years down the road, Arlington will look a lot different certainly than it does today,” Enloe said. “And it’s come a long way to get where we are.”
@ColeKembel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.