Arlington hosts town hall for 2021 fiscal year budget proposal

Arlington city manager Trey Yelverton presented the city’s proposed $517.7 million budget for the 2021 fiscal year in a virtual town hall Tuesday.
This number does not include transfers and fund balances expenditures set at over $20 million, bringing the budget total to around $538 million.
The City Council will vote on the plan in September with the 2021 fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
The 2021 fiscal year budget is expected to have a 2.5% decrease from the previous year. The projected revenue for the year is $538,504,158.
The proposed property tax rate for 2021 is $0.6225 cents per $100 of assessed value, a 0.15% decrease from 2020’s rate.
Over $249 million of expenditures are designated for the general fund, which includes 17 departments. The police department is budgeted to receive over $109 million. The fire department would get over $49 million, and over $16 million is budgeted for parks and recreation funds.
No public questions were submitted following Yelverton’s presentation. The budget will be discussed by the City Council during their meeting next Tuesday.
