Arlington hosts town hall for 2021 fiscal year budget proposal

Arlington city manager Trey Yelverton presented the city’s proposed $517.7 million budget for the 2021 fiscal year in a virtual town hall Tuesday.

This number does not include transfers and fund balances expenditures set at over $20 million, bringing the budget total to around $538 million.

The City Council will vote on the plan in September with the 2021 fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

The 2021 fiscal year budget is expected to have a 2.5% decrease from the previous year. The projected revenue for the year is $538,504,158.

The proposed property tax rate for 2021 is $0.6225 cents per $100 of assessed value, a 0.15% decrease from 2020’s rate.

Over $249 million of expenditures are designated for the general fund, which includes 17 departments. The police department is budgeted to receive over $109 million. The fire department would get over $49 million, and over $16 million is budgeted for parks and recreation funds.

City expenditures by fund for 2021 fiscal year. 

No public questions were submitted following Yelverton’s presentation. The budget will be discussed by the City Council during their meeting next Tuesday.

