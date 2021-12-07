Arlington Holiday Lights Parade brings holiday cheer to Arlington as it returns Saturday

Arlington will be set abuzz with holiday activities this Saturday with the Holiday Lights Parade illuminating downtown Arlington and other spirited events lined up to spread the cheer.
The COVID-19 pandemic affected the parade last year, said Maggie Campbell, president and CEO for Downtown Arlington Management Corp. The downtown business community is excited for the return, she said.
“It's just got a great hometown feeling, and we’re happy to have it come back,” Campbell said.
The parade will start at 6 p.m. and travel through downtown before ending on the corner of Abram and East streets.
The business community is excited for the event because they can see all their customers and neighbors, Campbell said.
“It’s just that aspect of coming together is something that I think the Arlington community really does well,” she said.
Other events will take place before the floats and participants flood the streets.
The holiday celebration will kick off at 4 p.m. at the Founders Plaza with entertainment, food trucks and vendors.
The Reindeer Games will include crafts and guest story-time readers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the George W. Hawkes Downtown Library. Attendees will also have the chance to take photos with Santa.
At the end of the parade, Mayor Jim Ross and Santa Claus will flip the switch to light the 65-foot Christmas tree at Founders Plaza. Santa will be available for photos at the Levitt Pavilion after.
The Kringle Village Holiday Hoedown at Knapp Heritage Park, located at 201 W. Front St., is a collaboration between the Dance Theatre of Arlington and the Arlington Historical Society, said Persis Ann Forster, Miss Persis Studio director and Dance Theatre of Arlington artistic director.
The Elf Show is the main event of the village and features two different 15-minute acts. Other events at Kringle Village are a sing-along, treelighting show, story-time reading with Mrs. Claus and a dance party.
Forster recommends bringing a lawn chair and a blanket to keep warm.
“Everybody needs to come out and, you know, join in the fun,” she said.
