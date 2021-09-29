Earlier this month, east and westbound lanes of Interstate 30 were closed by the Texas Department of Transportation from state Highway 360 to President George Bush Turnpike/state Highway 161 for the demolition of two old bridges.
The two demolished bridges crossed I-30 as part of an ongoing project to revitalize the I-30 and state Highway 360 interchange, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The project will provide a fully directional interchange at I-30 and state Highway 360 and widen the Six Flags Drive bridge over I-30 from two lanes to five lanes. It will also improve access to Six Flags Over Texas and the greater commercial area.
Val Lopez, Fort Worth district public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation, said the construction was part of an effort to update an old turnpike configuration. The project started in 2016 after a $233 million construction bid, Lopez said.
He said decisions about highway projects like this are made at a regional level, and the highway project in Arlington was decided by the North Central Texas Council of Governments.
“Their transportation commission basically decided it was time to modernize what basically is the crossroads of the Metroplex,” he said.
He said the Texas Department of Transportation closed down the highway because there were no sporting games the weekend of the closures, which took place from Sept. 10 to 13, and they wanted to take the opportunity to get work done.
“We did that to demolish bridges, the old bridges and you just can't do that over live traffic, which is why we had to close down the highway there at 360. But hopefully that'll be the last major closure we have with this project,” he said.
Lopez said the pandemic brought some challenges.
“There were certainly changes in the way we meet and talk to each other. There [were] a lot of teleworking and Zoom meetings and meetings outdoors,” he said.
Although the way the team communicated with each other changed, it didn’t slow anything down and allowed them to do work that would otherwise be pushed off, he said.
Lopez said there is no exact end date for the highway project, but the closures are a step closer to completion.
“That reflects real progress, and we're very excited about that,” he said.
