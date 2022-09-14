Arlington Fire Department’s vaccine clinic offers new COVID-19 booster

Arlington Fire Department’s Public Health Unit is now offering bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines at their walk-in clinic 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at 2920 S. Cooper Street.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the updated bivalent booster shot, which targets both the new Omicron BA-5 subvariant and the original strain, according to an FDA press release.
The updated bivalent booster is available for individuals 18 and older if it has been at least two months since their primary vaccination or they have received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.
Individuals 18 and older are eligible for a single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and individuals 12 and older can receive a single booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are also available.
Residents 18 and older receiving their first dose can choose between the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is available to residents 12 and older.
Vaccinations are available for individuals 12 and older, and anyone under 18 years old will need a parent or guardian on-site for consent, according to an Arlington press release.
Arlington residents who are homebound because of mobility or medical issues can request a COVID-19 vaccination from the Arlington Fire Department. Vaccines will be provided to caregivers in the home and individuals meeting the criteria can call the Arlington Fire Department at 817-575-3700 to request a home visit.
