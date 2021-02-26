Arlington Fire Department responds to fire at Campus Edge apartments

A fire erupted at Campus Edge apartments on Friday about a week after the apartment complex shut off its fire sprinkler and alarm systems, forcing residents to evacuate the building amid waves of smoke.

A heater unit in a data room on the second floor is believed to be where the fire originated, and the sprinkler system did not activate at the fire’s origin point or any other area of the complex because the fire was too small, said Jeff Duran, Arlington Fire Department deputy chief.

According to a Feb. 17 complex-wide email, Campus Edge drained their fire sprinkler systems following the recent winter storm to avoid damage from broken pipes. As a result, fire alarms were also temporarily inoperable in the building.

According to the email, this was done at the advice of its fire equipment company amid the extreme low temperatures during the storm.

Following the fire, Campus Edge informed residents that the complex is still under fire watch and that sprinklers and alarms will not deploy until repairs are completed.

Campus Edge employees declined to comment.

The fire was contained at its origin point, and Arlington Fire Department crews were able to ventilate the building, Duran said. There were no fire-related injuries.

“We saw the smoke, and so we went out and the fire alarm wasn’t going off,” Luke Sweeney, software engineering sophomore and Campus Edge resident, said. “We started running down the hallway knocking on people’s doors just getting people out.”   

Campus Edge resident Genaro Tapia said he heard pounding at about 4:15 p.m. and an apartment employee telling people to evacuate. After leaving his apartment on the first floor, he saw hazy white smoke in the hallways.

“I could see it billowing through the hallways,” Tapia said. “Once you stepped outside, you saw it kind of try to escape through the open enclaves.”  

He said this was the latest incident among a long list of disasters he has seen at Campus Edge, and he blames the complex for the fire. There have been multiple incidents of malfunctions, like pipes bursting and flooding.

“There’s a firefighter here that I recognize because he’s always here, which is kind of a bad sign if you ask me,” Tapia said.  

Psychology senior Albert Passy-Tolar woke up from a nap as someone was yelling that there was a fire.

“I was waking up from a nap, not really the best moment for the fight or flight,” he said.  

On the second floor, Passy-Tolar noticed smoke and what he said smelled like burning plastic. He said the past several weeks have been marked by several floodings and fire alarms.

As he was leaving the building, all Passy-Tolar could think was “this again?”

