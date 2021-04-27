Arlington Fire Department influences COVID-19 response protocols locally and beyond

The Arlington Fire Department played a pivotal role in the city’s COVID-19 response, and departmental efforts over the last year have made lasting changes in the surrounding community.
The department had a critical role in developing COVID-19 protocols throughout North Texas. Fire Chief Don Crowson said the systems developed in part by the fire department have been replicated in nearby counties and have been considered for nationwide use by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
While the worst of the pandemic is seemingly over, Crowson said the department is forever changed by its experience with COVID-19.
As 2020 came to a close, the department transitioned into a vaccination role. The Texas Department of State Health Services designated Arlington as a vaccination hub, and on Dec. 31, 2020, the fire department began mass vaccination operations at the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center. The department has been involved with Arlington’s vaccination efforts ever since.
The impact of the fire department’s vaccination efforts extends well beyond Arlington, Crowson said. Arlington’s system was soon replicated in multiple areas across the state and nationwide, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency evaluated the model for use if another pandemic event occurs in the future. So far, Arlington has vaccinated over 30% of its population.
Arlington resident Jennifer Cathcart said she received her vaccine early in Arlington’s efforts and was impressed with the speed of the process.
“It was amazing from start to finish,” Carthcart said. “The city of Arlington ran like a machine.”
Arlington resident Kathy Valadez said fire department employees were a calming force in a stressful time.
“I just thought they were very professional, and all of them were very helpful,” she said. “They calmed any fears.”
Arlington’s mass vaccination center closed April 19, signaling an end to Arlington’s large-scale vaccination efforts.
One of the key changes is the addition of a new public health building. The facility serves as a base of operations for the fire department’s public health unit, which is tasked with providing public health services to Arlington’s underserved communities, Crowson said.
“There’s a certain segment of our community that does not have access to routine public health services,” he said. “We want to be that outstretched hand to fill those gaps, that safety net for the folks who cannot connect to the normal systems.”
Lt. Richard Fegan, Arlington Fire Department public information officer, said the department is expanding a community paramedic program to identify residents who are transported to hospitals consistently and proactively check in on them because of COVID-19.
Both Fegan and Crowson are hesitant to claim victory in the battle against COVID-19, but both expressed cautious optimism because demand for vaccines has dwindled.
Crowson said the fire department was initially tasked with testing residents after the first Arlington COVID-19 patient tested positive.
In addition to expanding public testing capabilities by starting one of the first drive-thru testing operations in North Texas, the fire department began working with the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council to improve data reporting among North Texas hospitals, Crowson said.
“The fear was the hospital systems were going to be overrun with COVID patients,” he said. “And that was starting to materialize.”
Together with the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council, the fire department developed a reporting standard so all North Texas hospitals could have a unified data set, Crowson said.
As the state began taking over testing operations, the department focused on developing COVID-19 standards for Arlington businesses and special events. Crowson said they worked closely with the business community to determine how to keep stores as operational as possible.
Because of the protocols the fire department created, Arlington was able to host major events like the World Series, Professional Bull Riders World Finals and the Rose Bowl.
