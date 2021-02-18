Arlington facilities to reopen after winter storm and power outages

After closing due to the extreme winter weather this week, Arlington city facilities will reopen Friday morning for operation after restoration of power and water services.
City buildings will open at 10 a.m. Friday but will resume regular operational hours going forward, said Susan Schrock, city of Arlington communications coordinator. Caution for a hard freeze warning caused the late start, she said. The warning is effective from 9 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday.
Handitran, a transportation service for residents over 65 and people with disabilities, will remain closed Friday and Via Rideshare services will remain limited, according to a city of Arlington news release.
The Arlington Fire Department’s COVID-19 emergency mass vaccination site at Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center will remain closed until Sunday. Notifications of appointment confirmations will be sent to eligible individuals when operations can safely continue.
The vaccination site should resume regular operations, but will depend on availability of vaccine allotment from the state. Second dose vaccinations will take priority as they reopen the site, Schrock said.
“Right now we’re just kind of being cautious in opening up Sunday with what we can definitely provide,” Schrock said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to send out more information really soon.”
Garbage and recycle collection services will resume regular operations on Saturday, with brush and bulk pick up services resuming Feb. 25, according to the release. The city landfill will be open on Friday.
Arlington libraries and parks and recreational facilities will remain closed until the city’s water boil notice is lifted, according to each department’s Twitter account. Libraries will offer curbside service.
Residents seeking to make a nonemergency report or to report emergency water or sewer issues can contact the Action Center, the city’s information hotline, at 817-459-6777 or actioncenter@arlingtontx.gov.
Additional weather-related information can be found at the city’s website, Facebook, and Twitter.
@ColeKembel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.