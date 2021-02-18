Arlington facilities to reopen after winter storm and power outages

The plaza outside city hall in downtown sits empty under snow and ice Feb. 16 in Arlington. The city issued a declaration of disaster Tuesday due to the historic winter weather event.

 Photo by Peyton C. North

After closing due to the extreme winter weather this week, Arlington city facilities will reopen Friday morning for operation after restoration of power and water services.  

City buildings will open at 10 a.m. Friday but will resume regular operational hours going forward, said Susan Schrock, city of Arlington communications coordinator. Caution for a hard freeze warning caused the late start, she said. The warning is effective from 9 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday.  

Handitran, a transportation service for residents over 65 and people with disabilities, will remain closed Friday and Via Rideshare services will remain limited, according to a city of Arlington news release.  

The Arlington Fire Department’s COVID-19 emergency mass vaccination site at Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center will remain closed until Sunday. Notifications of appointment confirmations will be sent to eligible individuals when operations can safely continue.  

The vaccination site should resume regular operations, but will depend on availability of vaccine allotment from the state. Second dose vaccinations will take priority as they reopen the site, Schrock said. 

“Right now we’re just kind of being cautious in opening up Sunday with what we can definitely provide,” Schrock said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to send out more information really soon.”

Garbage and recycle collection services will resume regular operations on Saturday, with brush and bulk pick up services resuming Feb. 25, according to the release. The city landfill will be open on Friday.  

Arlington libraries and parks and recreational facilities will remain closed until the city’s water boil notice is lifted, according to each department’s Twitter account. Libraries will offer curbside service.

Residents seeking to make a nonemergency report or to report emergency water or sewer issues can contact the Action Center, the city’s information hotline, at 817-459-6777 or actioncenter@arlingtontx.gov.  

Additional weather-related information can be found at the city’s website, Facebook, and Twitter.  

@ColeKembel

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu 

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments