Arlington extreme weather updates: suspended services, hotel discounts and warming stations available

Arlington’s City Hall, Municipal Office Tower, Municipal Court, libraries and recreation centers will be closed Tuesday due to the extreme winter weather, according to a city of Arlington news release.
The city took these actions to maximize energy savings at the facilities while Oncor and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas continue with controlled rolling power outages to conserve energy during this historic winter weather event, according to the release.
Via Rideshare, Arlington’s on-demand rideshare service; Handitran, a public transportation service for senior citizens and those with disabilities, and curbside collection services for trash and recyclables will also suspend services Tuesday due to dangerous driving conditions.
The Arlington Fire Department’s COVID-19 emergency mass vaccination site at Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center is closed until driving conditions are safer, according to the release.
All essential city services will operate Tuesday, including public safety, 911 emergency call center, street and water crews and the Action Center, the city’s information hotline.
Due to the extreme weather conditions, Atmos Energy and Oncor are asking the public to take steps to reduce energy consumption. Information from Oncor about the winter weather outages can be found here.
Arlington hotels offer special rates for those affected by power outages, which can be found here. The Salvation Army at 712 W. Abram Street is open as a warming station, according to the release.
More winter weather information can be found on the city’s website, Facebook, and Twitter.
@ColeKembel
