The city of Arlington adopted a Minority Woman Business Enterprise program to increase local and minority participation in city contracts in June.
The program is part of the Office of Business Diversity. The role of the office is to advocate for minority and women-owned businesses. The city adopted a Minority Woman Business Enterprise policy in December 2013, which only encouraged contractors to utilize minority and women-owned businesses to reach the goal of 20% participation. But now, the city will award 30% of its contracts to these businesses.
The program helps minority and women-owned businesses become prime contractors or consultants for the city, said Reginald Cleveland, Minority Woman Business Enterprise coordinator.
“We want to make sure that when it comes to daily operations for the city, that it is reflective of our city's population,” Cleveland said.
In September 2020, Arlington City Council evaluated the Availability and Disparity Study and concluded that, despite the city meeting its 25% Minority Woman Business Enterprise participation goal in the 2020 fiscal year, there was not a diverse pool of these companies earning contracts, city procurement manager Will Velasco said in a city of Arlington press release.
“By having a program, we feel that will help encourage companies to look at the city of Arlington as a potential client,” Cleveland said.
The creation of the Office of Business Diversity followed the city's decision in March this year to increase its aspirational goal of local and minority participation from 25% to 30%, according to the press release.
“There will be progress,” Cleveland said. “We don't know how, it's hard to ever tell how soon things will be, but we do anticipate that over time we will be able to get to that 30%.”
There are currently 210 Minority Woman Business Enterprise companies certified to do business with the city including 100 Black-owned businesses and 35 Hispanic American-owned businesses, said Michael Jacobson, president and CEO of the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce.
“It's critical, both our chamber and for our city, to continue to build businesses across our city so that everybody has a chance to prosper,” he said.
@MandyHuynh12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.