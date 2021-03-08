As temperatures rise and spring nears, Rick McNeely, Fort Worth resident and Arlington DJ, prepares to celebrate the national holidays that he has created.
Coming up is National Poker Day on April 19, National BBQ Day on May 16, National Video Game Day on July 8, National Vodka Week during the second week of July and National Hip Hop Day on Aug. 11. On June 21, his first and most famous creation will be celebrated: National Selfie Day.
McNeely is a man of many hats. The local Fishbowl Radio Network personality has been the originator or primary host of over a dozen national holidays and has found joy in being the ambassador for celebrations.
McNeely’s interest in holidays originated when he was a child. While living in Europe because of his military family, he became intrigued when he saw National Hot Dog week printed on a family calendar.
As a 9-year-old, he was fascinated with the idea of celebrating hot dogs all week and the fact that doing so was an official holiday.
“Who came up with that and why?” he said. “It’s fun, I get that. But what’s the reason behind it, and of course, who’s gonna do it? It stuck with me for a number of years.”
McNeely started DJing at Fishbowl Radio Network in 2010 with his variety music and talk show, Alley Rally. While looking for content for top-of-the-hour breaks, McNeely discovered the Brownielocks calendar, an online database of holidays. He eventually found an option on the website for people to submit their own holidays.
“I said, ‘Now that would be really cool,’” McNeely said. “To have something to celebrate that I came up with.”
In 2014, he created National Selfie Day.
McNeely said he chose June 21 for National Selfie Day because that year the 21st landed on the summer solstice, the longest day of sunlight.
McNeely said he had spent the day celebrating at a sports bar, but only around 20 people attended. He said he was still hoping for city or statewide participation when he went home that evening, but when he sat down to watch ABC World News he saw a feature of his holiday.
Since 2014, National Selfie Day has gone viral, with global participation from everyday people to well-known celebrities and national corporations. Ellen DeGeneres, Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, the Muppets and many more have used #NationalSelfieDay. A search for the hashtag currently shows about 496,000 posts on Instagram and 12,000 on Facebook.
McNeely said his current goal for the holiday is to host a festival to break the selfie Guinness World Record and to raise money for charity.
The viral response to National Selfie Day inspired McNeely to begin creating other holidays, he said.
“If you think about it, every day, every week, every month, there’s something to celebrate,” McNeely said.
Since creating National Selfie Day, McNeely has created or hosted 12 other holidays, such as National Video Game Day, National BBQ Day and National Cowgirl Day. McNeely crowned Houston artist Lil’ Flip as an honorary chairman of National Hip Hop Day, and the rapper attended a National Hip Hop Day event in Dallas in 2019.
Kelsey White, Azle resident and a friend of McNeely’s, said that the holidays give people a look at who McNeely is.
“His holidays, personally to me, just shows off who he is. It says a lot about him in general,” White said. “He’s fun-loving, fun to be around, and he shows off his quirky character.”
White said the holidays, whether large or small, give everyone something to look forward to. She said that if she could recommend McNeely’s next holiday, she would choose National Dress Up Day or National Get Silly Day.
Jaimee Dossey, administrative assistant at Fishbowl Radio Network, said she participates in National Selfie Day every year. She credits the success of McNeely’s holidays to his fun, unmatched character.
“It’s really his personality that carries the holidays,” Dossey said. “Anyone could start a holiday, but they wouldn’t get as far as it did with Rick.”
McNeely said that he plans on coming up with more holidays in the future such as Texans Helping Texans Day, a celebration of unity in the Lone Star State.
McNeely said he will continue to create holidays in order to give people something fun and positive to enjoy.
“What are holidays about? Celebration, fellowship, making you laugh [and remembering] something," McNeely said. "Usually, it puts a smile on your face.”
@ColeKembel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.