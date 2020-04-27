Arlington COVID-19 testing site administers over 100 tests in first day, could test up to 300 daily

The newly-added COVID-19 drive-thru testing center in Arlington administered 133 free tests to Tarrant County residents on its first day of operations Friday.

Fire Chief Don Crowson announced the plans for the free drive-thru testing center located at The Parks Mall on April 21 with the idea that it could start to administer 100 tests per day.

The city expects the number of administered tests to potentially rise to 300 per day as the process continues, said Lt. Richard Fegan, Arlington Fire Department public information officer, in an email. The site currently does not face a limited number of tests, and residents with appointments are still being seen.

Continued testing will help identify the extent of the COVID-19 virus in the county, Fegan said. It’s also an opportunity to assist underserved and at-risk populations, particularly providing testing for Arlington and southeast Tarrant County residents.

While the site is designated as a drive-thru testing center, Fegan said the city will accommodate residents who do not have the means for transportation as long as the concern for needed transportation is relayed during registration.

Tarrant County reported 72 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing its total to 2,019, according to the county website. Arlington reported having 384 COVID-19 cases.

