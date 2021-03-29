On the first day that all adult Texans became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the Esports Stadium Arlington and Expo Center primarily administered second doses to local residents.

Monday marked the first day that all Texans ages 18 and up became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines regardless of their health status or occupation. Texans ages 16 and older can sign up for the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Fort Worth resident Jessica Rosemond signed up for the vaccination through the Tarrant County website and got her second shot Monday. She works at an orthopedic practice, which means she sees hundreds of patients daily, she said.

Rosemond said other people should do their part and get vaccinated to protect one another and stop the spread of the virus.

“It’s very simple, very quick and easy,” she said. “I just feel like everybody should just take the time to do it.”

Most residents who received the vaccination at the Esports Stadium Arlington and Expo Center said they got the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says can prevent 90% of COVID-19 infections.

Residents are urged to sign up for an appointment to avoid long lines and the possibility of being turned away as a walk-in, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

Arlington resident Anna Tucker said she didn’t have to wait longer than 30 to 45 minutes for both shots.

Tucker said she works as a physical therapist, so she trusts the science and the research behind the vaccination.

People should try to do anything that helps slow the spread of coronavirus, she said.

Fort Worth resident Brooklyn Baldwin said she waited three weeks between her two shots.

Baldwin is a high school teacher at Carroll High School, where she said many of her co-workers are also vaccinated.

“It’s nice to feel confident that I can help bring an end to COVID,” she said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services directed states to offer vaccination to people who work in school and child care operations starting March 3.

Fort Worth resident Mark Chamberlain said he had a sore arm the second day after his first shot but nothing more than that.

“We are not gonna ever be able to get back to normal if we can’t get everyone vaccinated or reach herd immunity,” Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain works in education and said most of his co-workers have already gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Arlington resident Kayleigh Mitchell said the process was easy and fast both times.

Mitchell said that it is important for her to have the vaccination because she has asthma, but other people should also be vaccinated to keep themselves safe.

Many residents at the center said they will still wear masks and keep social distancing after vaccination.

“I’ll probably still wear my mask because I’m just so used to wearing it at this point, but it’s nice to know that I would have the option to not if I’m around other vaccinated people,” Mitchell said.

Tucker said she is confident in the effectiveness of the vaccine, but she will still be extra cautious to protect her baby, who is not old enough for vaccination.

Rosemond said it is good to keep her mask on and social distance because nobody knows for sure if they are carrying the virus and spreading it to other people.

Until the CDC says otherwise, Baldwin said she will continue to wear her mask and keep her distance.

As of March 28, Texas has administered over 10 million doses to its citizens. More than half a million people in Tarrant County have received the vaccination as of March 24.

Adults who want to receive vaccination can sign up through the Tarrant County website or contact local pharmacies.

