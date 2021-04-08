Arlington Community Vaccination Center to transition operations to AT&T Stadium

"Sky Mirror," a sculpture by Anish Kapoor, pictured in front of AT&T Stadium. 

 Photo by Elias Valverde II

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has partially approved extending operations for the federal Community Vaccination Center in Arlington through May 18, easing vaccine access for residents.

Arlington’s Community Vaccination Center previously operated at Globe Life Field, then moved to Esports Stadium Arlington, vaccinating thousands of people. Starting Sunday, April 11, the center will transition to AT&T Stadium where it will open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The goal for the first nine days of operation at AT&T Stadium is to administer between 20 and 40 thousand single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines, along with any remaining Pfizer vaccines from previous operations, said Lt. Richard Fegan, Arlington Fire Department public information officer.

“Twenty-one thousand [Johnson and Johnson vaccines] made their way in recently, and assuming there is adequate demand and placement from the county of personnel at AT&T Stadium, those will certainly be administered,” he said.

Federally-supported Community Vaccination Centers launched in February in Arlington, Dallas and Houston to promote vaccination efforts in underserved areas.

Anyone over 16 is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but must register through the Tarrant County Public Health website to get one at AT&T Stadium.

“We very much continue to encourage anyone who hasn’t registered through the county to please do so,” Fegan said.

@erickreports

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

