Arlington community unites in wake of Lamar High School shooting

A quiet moment washed over the New World United Methodist Church as the sun set. The lights dimmed and a singular candle lit a room filled with grieving community members.
The flame traveled from one to another as everyone lit their own candle. With the last candles lit, the community raised them and sang together after Monday’s fatal shooting that left one student dead and another injured outside Lamar High School, less than a mile away from the church.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified 16-year-old Ja'Shawn Poirier as the victim who was killed in the shooting.
The church hosted a community prayer service to provide hope for the community after the tragedy, said Rev. Marcus Jones, director and pastor at the UTA Wesley Campus Ministry. The Arlington community is close-knit, and with the New World United Methodist Church’s proximity to the school, the situation became known quickly.
Marcus Jones said the church’s pastor, Rev. Leslie Byrd, saw the urgency for the community and gathered other pastors to put on the service.
Students, parents and other community members embraced each other, grappling with the situation. After the service, attendees penned cards to the victim’s family and signed a banner for the school.
Lamar sophomore Jalen Jones wrote a message to the family saying he’s sorry for their loss and even though he didn’t know the student, he was sure they were a great person. Sitting near him, Lamar freshman Nathan Seiders wrote that the family was in his condolences and prayers.
“You see this stuff happen on TV. You never think this is going to happen to you but every week almost, there's a kid or a school getting assaulted and kids died,” Seiders said. “And there's not really much being done about it. It just keeps happening.”
Jalen Jones said he thinks students were traumatized, and the shooting was unexpected. He’s just glad that the shooter didn’t enter the school.
Marcus Jones had just dropped off his son, Jalen Jones, at Lamar High School on Monday morning when he got a call saying his son can’t go to school because it's on lockdown.
He said he first felt terrified but then relieved that his child was safe. “As a parent, you immediately feel despair. You feel grief because you know that a parent is going through something that we as parents never hope to experience.”
After shots were fired around 6:56 a.m. Monday, the school staff opened the building for students to go into lockdown. Officers arrived at the campus within minutes of the reported shots.
Police took the suspect, a juvenile male, to a Tarrant County juvenile detention center after identifying him based on a 911 caller’s description. The suspect never entered the building. He is being charged with one count of capital murder.
Lamar High School closed Tuesday, and some students and families took the time to decompress and process the situation. The school will reopen Wednesday with Arlington Independent School District counselors available to support students and staff who need help.
Arlington resident Natasha Maxwell, whose son is a senior at Lamar High School, said she decided to take her son’s mind off of the shooting by running some errands with him to prepare for his prom. They had bought his suit and went out to eat.
“The day really flew by,” Maxwell said. “We try not to talk about it as much, but it's on his mind.”
She said it was great to see everyone come together at the service and across the community. People are donating money and many want to wear blue and gold — Lamar High School’s colors.
“In spite of all of the things that are going on right now, there’s hope for tomorrow,” Marcus Jones said.
