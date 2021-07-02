Arlington community celebrates the life of Persis Forster

Voices came together in harmony to sing "Dwellers in the Holy City" as family and friends entered the Mass at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Thursday to celebrate the life of Persis Forster.
Forster, an Arlington art icon, opened Miss Persis Studio of Dance in 1954. She had a history of teaching, directing and performing throughout her life. She was once a former president of The University of Texas at Arlington Alumni Association and taught for the UTA department of theater arts and dance for 18 and a half years. Forster, 91, died June 8 of congestive heart failure in her home surrounded by her family.
Every seat was filled in the dimly lit sanctuary, where blue stained glass windows on the walls depicted both the Old and New Testaments.
Forster’s role as both a dance instructor and a mentor to young children could be told through the memories of her students.
Rachel Vitela, 15, and Gabby Webb, 16, are both students at Miss Persis Studio of Dance. Vitela said she and Webb wouldn’t have met if they never took classes at the studio.
Both have taken dance at the studio for about 13 years now.
Vitela said her parents were a main factor in her enrolling, while Webb joined because Forster encouraged her to.
“My family moved here right when I was born, and we were asking around Arlington if there were any opportunities for me in the arts,” Webb said. “And everyone was like, you need to go to Miss Persis.”
She said Forster helped people become less shy and learn how to talk with others.
Forster’s son-in-law, Toby Wilson, gave a light-hearted eulogy after the recessional song “Christ the Lord is risen today” by Charles Wesley. He cracked jokes over the memory of her filming a Dallas Cowboys commercial in his home.
“And I will tell you, I never said no,” Wilson said. “It’s impossible for me to say no, but I do have to confess, I didn't always listen most of the time.”
The eulogy was filled with laughter and tears. Wilson asked the people who were inspired by Forster to raise their hands. At that moment hands were raised around the room as Wilson asked them to look around.
“Now, I want that to inspire everyone to go out and live a life of meaning,” Wilson said to the crowd.
Forster is survived by Persis Ann Forster, Steve Burdick, Mary Alden Wilson, Kim Wilson, Toby Wilson and countless friends and students.
“I always viewed Ms. Persis as someone who did not demand perfection from people,” Wilson said during the eulogy. “But she did demand effort. And there's a big difference between perfection and effort. And if you gave her all that you had, then that was perfect for her.”
