Arlington commemorates veterans at Veterans Park

Arlington resident Ken Cox, 61, helps display flags during the Fourth Annual Arlington Field of Honor on Sept. 2 at Veterans Park. Countless volunteers aided in setting up 911 flags throughout the park the day before the event began to commemorate the victims of the 9/11 attack. 

Carefully arranged stars and stripes wave across the fields of Veterans Park to honor Patriot Day this week. 

The Arlington Veterans Park Foundation is hosting the fourth annual commemoration from Sept. 3 through 12 to remember the victims of 9/11, fallen service members, first responders, veterans and hometown heroes. 

On Sept. 3, The Arlington Field of Honor held an opening ceremony with food trucks, live music and guest speakers. The ceremony concluded with a 500-piece drone show. 

Saturday’s free-to-attend event ranged from solemn to upbeat. These events allow people to inspire and share stories of their heroes, from veterans to front line workers, said David Curtis, 2022 Arlington Field of Honor co-chair. 

Arlington commemorates veterans at Veterans Park

Attendees stand for the American and Texas flags during the Fourth Annual Arlington Field of Honor on Sept. 3 at Veterans Park. The event included an opening ceremony, live music, guest speakers and a drone show. 

James Kumm, UTA Military and Veteran Services executive director, said the event is a patriotic place where people can mourn, remember and celebrate. 

Whether connected to the military or not, Kumm said Patriot Day is a way to get involved in the community, and students interested in learning more should attend and experience the lively and informative events. 

“I went in the service just before 9/11 occurred, went to training after 9/11. It was a game changer,” he said. “So seeing that we’re still remembering this and that Patriot Day is a thing across our nation really shows that my service mattered.”

The anniversary of 9/11 serves as a reminder that people can still be vulnerable at times and honors a time when the nation came together as a community, Kumm said.

“We’re all in this together. We’re all trying to work together,” he said. “I would really hope that people would understand that our veterans are just as [much] a part of our community as anybody else.”

Individuals seeking to remember loved ones can purchase flags with proceeds going to the Arlington Veterans Park Foundation, Curtis said. Seeing the range of the heroes the flags honor has an emotional impact on attendees. 

“We have flags that are honoring World War II, World War I veterans. We have flags that are honoring law enforcement,” he said. “You’ll see flags that are purchased honoring or dedicated to the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. So you see such a wide variety of heroes being honored as you walk through the field.”

Arlington commemorates veterans at Veterans Park

Mayor Jim Ross speaks during the opening ceremony of the Fourth Annual Arlington Field of Honor on Sept. 3 at Veterans Park. The first Arlington Field of Honor was held in 2019.  

The U.S. flag evokes emotion and symbolizes unity for individuals and families, said Ariel Hutchins, who performed at Saturday’s ceremony.

Hutchins said it’s incredible to see people holding out their hands for others, and she hopes the event brings more understanding and awareness about what military families go through.

“I think it brings a lot of people together, just for memory,” she said. “To show that, no matter what happens, there’s people all over the world willing to come over and help and just love you.”

@ChahalMallika

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

