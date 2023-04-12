Arlington City Council votes to move the Arlington Museum of Art to the Entertainment District

The Arlington City Council unanimously approved the relocation of the Arlington Museum of Art to the City’s Esports Stadium and Expo Center during its evening meeting Tuesday.
The three-year agreement will benefit both of the venues, providing the museum with more space and the Expo Center with consistent occupancy. The museum and the city will share the financial responsibility for the center’s renovation.
Chris Hightower, Arlington Museum of Art CEO and president, has been working to find a larger venue for about eight years, he said after the meeting. Hightower pointed to a time when the museum secured an exhibit but wasn’t able to display it because of the current venue’s space constraints.
After his efforts were rewarded at the meeting, residents in attendance applauded the city council’s unanimous approval.
“It's really nice to see so many people care, not only about our own community and the arts, but also the economic development that we're going to bring to the city,” Hightower said.
The museum is expected to begin moving into the space in October and open to the public in March 2024.
The museum will invest $2,900,000 to rework the existing Expo Hall, design and build a moveable wall system and provide new lighting for exhibits among improvements. The city will fund $1,902,000 for improvements to the shared corridor and western façade of the building.
The museum will also have to pay a base annual fee of $650,000, plus a revenue share of 10% of each paid ticket up to $3 per ticket. The city will also retain parking, food and beverage and event staffing revenues associated with museum operations. If the museum moves out of the Expo Center after the three-year term, the city will refund the capital costs of improving the Expo Center space.
One resident at the meeting voiced concern about the motion raising property taxes.
Arlington Museum of Art has been located in downtown since the late '80s to early '90s, when it was established by the Arlington Art Association, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The association was formed to promote and support visual arts in Arlington. The museum has used its venue for its curated exhibits and a spectrum of related activities including exhibit-specific lectures, classes, educational workshops and diverse cultural programs.
However, the current venue constraints restricts the museum’s ability to feature more immersive exhibits, according to a staff report.
The Expo Center's roughly 48,000 square feet of open space will help the museum host larger exhibits. This agreement also provides business to the Esports Stadium and Expo Center which hasn’t fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic woes, in spite of recently increased rentals.
The museum’s move plays into the city’s comprehensive and economic development plan to help Arlington secure its position as a major-activity hub in North Texas.
Hightower said that this move could help build Arlington’s culture, which will attract businesses.
“I can't tell you how excited I am. I'm almost tearing up,” he said.
@4nsmiley
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.