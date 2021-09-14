Arlington City Council voted forward resolutions addressing interlocal agreement, budget, garbage fees

Arlington City Council unanimously approved resolutions authorizing an interlocal agreement between UTA and the city, the final reading of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget and changes to garbage collection rates at their Tuesday evening meeting.
An interlocal agreement is used when the district is performing or receiving a service from a governmental entity, according to the Texas State School Safety Center. Deputy City Manager Jim Parajon said the interlocal agreement allows UTA to pay for services the Downtown Arlington Management Corporation provides for the downtown community.
The university invested because it recognized the value of a coordinated downtown effort to improve the quality and experiences of residents and students who spend time in the area, he said.
“UTA is a very, very significant economic engine for the city, and we are incredibly happy about our partnership with UTA,” Parajon said. “They contribute tremendously to our community.”
The council authorized a three-year contract between UTA and the city in May 2009, according to a staff report. Since then, the agreement has been renewed every three years. The university will continue to provide $75,000 per fiscal year. Parajon said this is the same amount UTA has paid under the previous agreement.
The council also unanimously approved the final reading of the Operating Budget for Fiscal Year 2022. The first reading of the ordinance took place Sept. 7. The budget will go into effect Oct. 1, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Republic Services, the waste services for the city, sought a rate hike due to increases in operations, labor, vehicle maintenance and recycle processing cost, according to a staff report. The city unanimously voted to pass the resolution. The adjustments will be effective Oct. 1.
For residents, this means the garbage collection and recycling rate will increase from $15.03 to $15.46 monthly, plus sales tax. Extra recycling cart pickup fees decreased from $1.72 to $1.70, plus sales tax, according to a staff report.
Commercial customers' fees increased from $21.56 to $23.59 monthly for hand collection of one cubic yard of trash per pick up. The cost of additional cubic yards increased from $8.97 to $9.27. Once-weekly pick up rates went from $5.53 to $6 per month, according to a staff report.
