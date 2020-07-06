Arlington City Council to examine civilian oversight programs to ensure police accountability

Arlington City Council members will examine examples of civilian oversight programs aiming to hold local police departments accountable.

Civilian oversight programs aim to improve public trust, ensure accessible complaint processes, deter police misconduct and promote thorough and fair investigations while increasing transparency. The National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement recognizes three types of models, but most of the examples operate as hybrids.

Mayor Jeff Williams said during last week’s council meeting that council members should examine the effectiveness and functionality of different models adopted by other cities. The council will revisit the topic once more research is conducted and civilian input is considered.

On June 30, council members examined nine citizen oversight models that the association classifies, including agencies in Dallas, Austin and New Orleans, Louisiana.

The investigation-focused model features independent investigations conducted by qualified citizens who recommend findings to the police chief.

The review-focused model features investigations conducted by police officers who submit their findings to a citizen review board. The board can then recommend whether the police chief approves or rejects the findings.

The auditor/monitor-focused model features an auditor who investigates a police department’s complaint and report process, reporting on its thoroughness and fairness to the public. The auditor can only make recommendations and cannot compel public safety agencies to make systematic changes.

The Arlington Police Department’s Internal Affairs Department currently accepts and investigates citizen complaints, according to its website. Citizens must file complaints within 30 days of the incident, unless under special circumstances, and will be notified of Internal Affairs’ findings once an investigation is complete.

