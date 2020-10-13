Arlington City Council renews Via Rideshare service

Arlington City Council members and attendees sit during a meeting Sept. 8 at City Hall. Council members unable to attend the meeting in person were able to be present virtually.

Arlington City Council approved resolutions for the retention of a lawyer to represent the city along with a renewal of the Via Rideshare service Tuesday.

Via was approved for a third renewal and modification of the on-demand rideshare service, and advertising guidelines. The renewal’s costs are not to exceed $10,817,468, and will be funded by Federal Transit Authority funds and service revenue, according to the staff report.

Arlington partnered with Via in 2017 to offer additional mobility options for residents, employees and visitors. The contract was renewed in December 2018 and again in December 2019.

In August, the City Council executed an amendment to the second renewal of the on-demand rideshare project contract, which implemented a student ride program for Tarrant County College students, according to the report.

Attorney Robert Brown and the law firm Brown & Hofmeister, LLP was approved to represent Arlington in the case Prestonwood Estates West Homeowners Association, et al. vs. City of Arlington, Texas.

The lawsuit was served Sept. 2 and concerns the breach of a dam at Prestonwood Lake following the entry of a Declaration of Local Disaster on October 31, 2018, according to the staff report.

