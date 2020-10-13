Arlington City Council renews Via Rideshare service

Arlington City Council approved resolutions for the retention of a lawyer to represent the city along with a renewal of the Via Rideshare service Tuesday.
Via was approved for a third renewal and modification of the on-demand rideshare service, and advertising guidelines. The renewal’s costs are not to exceed $10,817,468, and will be funded by Federal Transit Authority funds and service revenue, according to the staff report.
Arlington partnered with Via in 2017 to offer additional mobility options for residents, employees and visitors. The contract was renewed in December 2018 and again in December 2019.
In August, the City Council executed an amendment to the second renewal of the on-demand rideshare project contract, which implemented a student ride program for Tarrant County College students, according to the report.
Attorney Robert Brown and the law firm Brown & Hofmeister, LLP was approved to represent Arlington in the case Prestonwood Estates West Homeowners Association, et al. vs. City of Arlington, Texas.
The lawsuit was served Sept. 2 and concerns the breach of a dam at Prestonwood Lake following the entry of a Declaration of Local Disaster on October 31, 2018, according to the staff report.
@megancardona_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.