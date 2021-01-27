Arlington City Council renews discussion about affordable housing

Arlington City Council renewed its discussion about affordable housing during the Tuesday evening meeting as it considered several new applications for multi-family housing.
During the final reading for a series of zoning cases some council members raised objections about the developments limiting green space, but ultimately the council voted in favor to provide more affordable housing. Last year in October, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development charged the city of Arlington with violating the Fair Housing Act for refusing to approve affordable housing proposals unless limited to elderly residents.
“We do need affordable housing in the city,” council member Ignacio Nuñez said.
The council also approved several contracts and other zoning changes.
Council member Raul H. Gonzalez said he was concerned about approving a resolution for a proposed construction of new multi-family housing development on Matlock Road, according to the staff report. He said his concerns were over a loss of green space and the rent prices of the project.
Nuñez said he shared Gonzalez’s concerns, but he believes the project deserves the benefit of the doubt until it passes the approval process. The city also needs affordable housing, he said.
Gonzalez also voiced concerns over the purchase of property located at East Lamar Boulevard for over $2.9 million. He said Tarrant Appraisal District valued the property at slightly over $1.5 million.
Deputy City Manager Jim Parajon said the property has made significant improvements and that Tarrant Appraisal District evaluations for commercial properties are substantially different from market evaluations. He said the negotiated price of the property is at or under the market price for similar property in the area.
The property will be used for police evidence storage, a crime lab and a police substation, according to the staff report.
In the public hearing portion, the council heard a zoning case involving a proposed change in the zoning of 1.8 acres of property located at Monaco Drive and Kimberly Drive from residential multi-family to residential single-family, according to the staff report.
Council member Ruby Faye Woolridge congratulated the couple on taking the historic area and adding additional single-family housing. She said this project was a breath of fresh air after an abundance of multi-family housing development in Arlington.
Approved contracts, including contracts for city maintenance, fire station uniforms, ammunition for police as well as the purchase of six electric vehicles, were passed unanimously.
The final item approved by the council was a first reading of an ordinance ordering a general election on May 1, and designated June 5 for any required runoff elections. This election will be for mayor, council single-member districts 3, 4 and 5, and council at-large district 8, according to the staff report.
@ColeKembel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.