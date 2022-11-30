 Skip to main content
Arlington City Council proclaims Student Government Day, passes resolutions

The city council chambers sit in the shade of the sun April 13, 2020, in Arlington.

 File photo by Elias Valverde II

The Arlington City Council approved several resolutions and minute orders during its Tuesday evening meeting.

Student Body President Teresa Nguyen and Chief of Staff Noreen Flores accepted a proclamation by Mayor Jim Ross to make Nov. 29, 2022, UTA Student Government Day in celebration of the centennial anniversary of Student Government’s service.

Ross said the student government has had a lasting impact through its resolutions such as grade forgiveness, annual night walks, funding for the Maverick Activities Center and pass-fail grading options.

“Through shared governance with the faculty and administration, student leaders have advocated for a positive change and improved the educational and campus experience at the university,” Ross said.

City council passed a resolution to renew an interlocal agreement with Arlington Independent School District to provide students with transport on the Via Rideshare Service.

Via was implemented into AISD in January 2022 and allows students attending the Arlington Collegiate Campus and the Arlington College and Career Campus to participate in the program, according to city documents.

City council also reviewed a zoning case for property at 6600 New York Ave. and passed the motion to allow for the development of a day care center, operated by Authentic Church. The church will decide on the number of children and what age ranges they will care for. The day care center will be required to obtain state licensing and any modifications to the building needed, according to city documents.

City council approved the authorization of the execution of a one-year contract with Work Shield for a program to manage workplace harassment and discrimination for the city’s employees. The contract includes Work Shield representatives to handle potential harassment claims and remove them from being addressed by city employees such as management or human resources. The program will cost $51,975 in the 2023 fiscal year, according to city documents.

@ChahalMallika

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

