Arlington City Council passes resolutions including contract with UTA, refurbishing Entertainment District

The Arlington City Council passed several resolutions, including an interlocal cooperation contract with UTA, refurbishment in the Entertainment District and the purchase of new playground equipment for city parks during its Tuesday evening meeting.
The council passed a resolution calling for the authorization of the creation of a three-year interlocal cooperation contract with UTA for the Arlington Urban Design Center.
The urban design center was originally created by the School of Urban and Public Affairs and School of Architecture, which is now absorbed into the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs.
The center is managed by Arlington and run by UTA graduate students for architecture, landscape architecture, and city and regional planning services. Its services are offered free of charge.
During the contract’s duration, Arlington and UTA will each fund one intern position annually for a total of two positions that provide approximately 1,900 hours of design services during each year of the agreement, according to city documents.
The city council also passed a resolution approving the purchase of refurbishment for directional signs within the Entertainment District and the purchase of playground structures for the Parks and Recreation department through various vendors, according to city documents.
Mayor Jim Ross also proclaimed September 2022 as Big Brothers Big Sister month in recognition of the nonprofit organization’s efforts.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Tarrant County is a nonprofit that creates mentorships for youths.
“The youth is what gives us hope,” Ross said. “Every time I go speak to a group of kids, I learn more and more that they’re the hope for what we’ve screwed up.”
