Arlington City Council makes 35 appointments to various boards, commissions in special meeting

Arlington City Council made 35 appointments to several boards and commissions in a special meeting Wednesday evening.
Appointments were made to the Community Relations Committee, Unity Council, Landmark Preservation Committee and Term Limits Advisory Committee, according to the meeting agenda. Two members were appointed to the Term Limits Advisory Committee before its first scheduled meeting Thursday night.
Committee members will meet in the Council Briefing Room, which will be closed to the public to meet social distancing requirements, according to a city news release. However, the meeting will be televised and residents can call in to the meeting to speak.
The Term Limits Advisory Committee, created in June, will gather public input and discuss the city’s current term limits and term lengths. City Council members appointed 23 citizens to the committee July 7.
