Arlington City Council improves minority and women-owned business policy, honors local centenarian

Arlington City Council unanimously approved a revision to its minority and women-owned business enterprise policy at its Tuesday evening meeting.
According to a staff report, the Local and Minority Women-Owned Business Enterprise Policy was initially approved in 2013 and pledges to increase opportunities for minority- and women-owned businesses when competing for city contracts and associated subcontracts. The revision increased the participation goal from 25% to 30%. The city also approved resolutions and construction contracts and honored a local resident.
The council unanimously approved a resolution that would allow changes to the North Texas Higher Education Authority Inc. bylaws. According to a staff report, the changes allow the North Texas Higher Education Authority to expand its student loan capabilities.
The council also approved an $8 million construction contract with Archer Western to build an independent filter backwash pump station at the John F. Kubala Water Treatment Plant. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality cited the Arlington Water Utilities in 2017 and 2019 for having deficient backwash water flow measurement. According to a staff report, the new station will provide a direct, reliable means to measure backwash water flow.
The city honored Arlington resident Johnye Williams, who turns 100 years old Wednesday. Williams was born on March 3, 1921, and chose the unique spelling of her name from a Farmers’ Almanac when she was 12 years old. She is a World War II veteran and served in the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, a female-only unit of the U.S. Navy. She stays active by exercising, playing sudoku and singing in two senior adult choirs.
Mayor Jeff Williams proclaimed March 3, 2021, as Johnye Williams Day.
The council continued a proclamation declaring a local state of disaster from the recent winter weather that affected Texas, leaving many without power or water.
@ColeKembel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.