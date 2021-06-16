Arlington City Council holds special session to approve anti-discrimination housing ordinance

Arlington City Council unanimously approved a final reading to amend an anti-discrimination housing ordinance and a new anti-discrimination ordinance during a special meeting Tuesday evening.
The amended housing ordinance included gender identity and sexual orientation as part of its legal protection along with race, color, national origin, age, religion, sex and disability, giving people the right to have access to adequate housing. The new anti-discrimination ordinance provides protection to individuals seeking employment or public accommodations.
“This is the first time I have ever witnessed there be no opposition to a passage that nobody got up and spoke against it,” said DeeJay Johannessen, Chief Executive Officer of the Health Education Learning Project. “What you are doing here tonight makes Arlington a better place to live, work and raise your family.”
The council also approved a final reading on the 2021 fiscal year operating budget to appropriate funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
$6,100,000 will be added to the general fund’s appropriations to remove the hiring freeze that was implemented because of the pandemic in spring 2020. The money will also be spent on four new full-time positions to expand the city’s diversity initiatives and public health services, including one chief equity officer, one registered nurse in the fire department and two minority- and women-owned business enterprise positions, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
$4,227,684 will be added to the convention and event services fund’s appropriations, $1,647,248 will be added to the street maintenance fund’s appropriations and $63,446 will be added to the storm water utility fund’s appropriations, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The council also approved adding the Unity Council as a standing board at the council’s request and revised the Community Relations Commission from 15 to nine members.
The Unity Council promotes greater equity and seeks to eliminate racism and discrimination in the city while the Community Relations Commission helps to identify programs and opportunities that build positive relationships in the city.
