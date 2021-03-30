Arlington City Council formalizes enterprise program for minority- and women-owned businesses

Arlington City Council formalized its minority- and women-owned business enterprise program at its Tuesday evening meeting, the first evening meeting held in official council chambers in over a year.
The program, initiated in 2013, is an effort to combat racial and gender disparities when businesses compete for citywide contracts. A study conducted in February 2019 identified a need for a minority and women-owned business enterprise program after finding they were underutilized in obtaining contracts. The new formal program will include a goal of 30% participation from these businesses in all applicable citywide contracts, according to a staff report.
Mayor Jeff Williams also named March 30, 2021, Movin' Mavs Day after the team won their ninth national title. The team defeated the University of Alabama 66-51 on March 13. Freshman Amit Vigoda was named the tournament’s most valuable player after scoring 26 points.
The council also approved several items concerning entertainment venues in Arlington. They approved a specific use permit for Knockout Sports Arena in the Entertainment District. The restaurant and event venue will host combat sports events and live music events.
Legal Draft Beer Co.’s request for a $200,000 grant was also approved, which will assist in expanding its production capacity. Williams said one of the most successful developments in the city is the Urban Union downtown, and Legal Draft is a crucial part of that.
“They have opened their doors to have so many different events,” he said. “It is the anchor for Urban Union.”
The council also unanimously approved two resolutions that laid the foundation for the Arlington Economic Development Corp. The corporation was created to help develop projects that renovate existing facilities and promote new business ventures in the city. The resolutions approved Tuesday authorize the city manager to execute an administrative services agreement with the corporation and establish its bylaws.
The next council meeting will be April 13.
