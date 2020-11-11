Arlington City Council considers amendments to Unified Development Code for tree preservation, mitigation

Arlington City Council approved the first reading of a set of proposed amendments to the Unified Development Code related to the Tree Preservation and Mitigation ordinance Tuesday during its evening meeting.
David Hopman, UTA planning and landscape architecture associate professor, first made a presentation to the City Council in January on the importance of the Cross Timbers ecoregion.
The eastern branch of the Cross Timbers region covers a large part of the city with some of the most valuable species of native trees located in the city, according to the staff report.
In the months that followed, city staff worked with the council’s Environmental Task Force on ways to strengthen the Tree Preservation and Mitigation ordinance.
The provisions of the ordinance are organized to regulate nonresidential, multi-family and mixed-use development as well as single-family residential development. The proposed amendments include preservation bonuses for the Cross Timbers oaks in both categories, according to the staff report.
Richard Gertson, City of Arlington Planning and Development Services assistant director, said they had their first public hearing with the Planning and Zoning Commission on Oct. 7 and received some feedback on the provisions from the development community.
The development community objected to a provision requiring Cross Timbers oaks 3 inches or greater within the building footprint to be inventoried. Staff and developers made an agreement to exempt trees under 18 inches within the footprint from the inventory.
Four new administrative provisions, including sampling, parking reduction for preservation of certain species, agricultural tree clearing and requiring a permit for tree removal, will support the preservation effort and help manage nondevelopmental tree removal, according to the staff report.
Gertson said there were no changes to the tree removal permit required and agricultural tree clearing provisions since the last time the council had been updated.
But one Arlington citizen called in and requested that the City Council study the provision on agricultural tree clearing further. The provision requires tree preservation equal to standards for residential development when landowners choose to clear property for agricultural use, according to Section 5.2.3.D.2.
“With the amount of land that we have left, we need to preserve every tree we can,” council member Helen Moise said. “But on the other hand, we don’t want to limit development at a time when we are trying to build jobs and encourage growth in the city.”
On Nov. 4, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend approval of the proposed amendments with a stipulation to retain the current standard for the inventory of protected trees within the building footprint at 30 caliper inches or greater, according to the staff report.
The provisions are set for a second reading Nov. 17.
@Chongyang206
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.