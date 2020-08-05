Arlington City Council begins reviewing proposed $538M budget for 2021 fiscal year

Arlington City Council began looking at its proposed $538 million budget for the 2021 fiscal year on Tuesday.
The budget plan recommends a property tax rate reduction for the fifth year in a row, according to a presentation displayed during the council’s afternoon session. The plan also includes a slight increase in garbage collection rate and stormwater fee.
City Council will vote on the plan in September after a series of public meetings, according to a city news release. The 2021 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Council members will consider a property tax rate reduction from $0.6240 per $100 of assessed value to $0.6225 per $100 of assessed value, according to the presentation. With the increase in average property values though, the average resident may pay about $28 more in property taxes.
The proposed budget includes allocating about $27 million in street maintenance, about $159 million in public safety and about $8 million for libraries. It also includes $211,392 to account for 15 police officers that were hired after Arlington was awarded a federal Community Oriented Policing Services grant in 2017.
City Council will also look to reduce city expenditures in some areas, according to the city news release. This will include refinancing some bonds to lower interest rates, initiating a hiring freeze, reducing department expenditures citywide by 10%, an employment travel freeze and deferred employee pay raises.
City Council will continue discussing the budget Tuesday, according to the city website.
