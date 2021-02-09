Arlington City Council authorizes resolutions supporting first responders, domestic violence victims

Arlington City Council authorized several resolutions to improve mental health services for first responders and provide assistance for victims of domestic violence and other crimes during its Tuesday evening meeting.
One resolution authorized the submission of a grant application worth over $165,000 to the Office of the Texas Governor for three poly-victimization counselors for the Arlington Police Department, according to the staff report. The purpose of the grant is to provide services and assistance directly to victims of crime and aid them through the criminal justice process.
Two resolutions authorized the submission of grant applications for personnel costs for one domestic violence detective worth $100,000 and three victim services counselors worth over $180,000 for the Arlington Police Department.
The numbers of family violence offenses rose by about 8% in 2020 and generated over 300 additional cases for the department, according to the staff report.
In 2019, the Arlington Police Department identified 7,070 intimate partner violence cases. The counselors are projected to serve at least 11,000 primary and secondary victims during the twelve-month grant period, according to the staff report.
Another resolution authorized a grant application worth $125,000 for funding assistance through the First Responder Mental Health Program. According to the staff report, this grant will provide services directly to peace officers and first responders to address trauma that occurs during their duties.
The Arlington Police Department developed the Blue Chip program to generate awareness and encourage use of mental health services available to its employees. Through this program, employees can obtain confidential counseling and mental health services at no cost to the individual, according to the staff report.
The council also approved several contracts and other resolutions involving neighborhood projects and local landmark designations.
The council also honored two former Arlington residents, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright and Chris Owens, Lamar High School graduate and University of Alabama offensive lineman.
Mayor Jeff Williams issued a proclamation remembering Wright, who died Sunday after being hospitalized for COVID-19.
Wright attended UTA before serving on the Arlington City Council from 2000 to 2008. During his last four years on the council he served as Mayor Pro Tempore.
In 2019, Wright won his election to represent Texas’ 6th congressional district as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Williams said Wright was the founding president of the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation, Arlington’s largest philanthropic organization that has awarded over $25 million in grants for the city.
“You may not have agreed with Ron all the time, but you always respected him,” Williams said. “He listened, he worked and he was a man that we could go to to find solutions.”
Williams then honored Owens, proclaiming Feb. 9 as Chris Owens Day.
Owens is a Lamar High School 2016 graduate and football four-star recruit and All-American Bowl participant. Among his accolades, Owens was on the Dean's List for five consecutive years at the University of Alabama and was a member of three SEC football champion teams and two national football champion teams.
Owens was in attendance at the meeting and shared some words with the council.
“To be where I am today, have the education I have, and be able to have the experiences on the field and off the field is just a true blessing,” Owens said.
The final resolution passed in the meeting authorized the execution of a ground lease with the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. This agreement calls for the completion of the museum within three years of commencing construction, with a provision of a one-year extension from the city, according to the staff report.
The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation expects construction to be complete by 2024, according to its website.
After a yearlong and nationwide search for its new home, the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation selected Arlington in October 2019. The museum will serve both as a place of reflection and an educational institution to share the stories of the more than 3,500 Medal of Honor recipients, according to the staff report.
