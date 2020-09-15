Arlington City Council approves budget for 2021 fiscal year

The Arlington City Council adopted the 2021 fiscal year budget in its second and final reading Tuesday.
A first reading of the budget was approved at a previous meeting Sept. 8.
Budget expenditures total $538,504,158 with $249,086,686 allotted for the general fund, which includes 17 departments.
Chief financial officer Mike Finley presented the council with two budget ordinances, which include an additional $325,000 for the Arlington Fire Department and $174,000 for two positions originally proposed in the fund.
The council also approved the levying property tax for fiscal year 2021. The proposed rate is $0.6225 per $100 of assessed value — 0.15 cents lower than the 2020 rate.
The general fund’s portion of the proposed tax rate is 40.85 cents per $100 of assessed value, representing 65.6% of the total rate, according to the budget document.
General fund sales tax revenue for the 2021 fiscal year is projected at $60,942,107. These taxes represent 24.7% of general fund revenue, down from 25.4% in the 2020 fiscal year budget.
The 2021 fiscal year budget starts Oct. 1.
@megancardona_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.