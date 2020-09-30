The $517.7 million budget for fiscal year 2021 was created in an unprecedented year.
The 2020 fiscal year, which began with steady growth, saw a financial downturn nearly overnight in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the 2021 budget, the challenge lied in predicting the speed and extent of economic recovery, as well as federal assistance, according to the city manager’s message at the document’s opening.
Approved by the Arlington City Council on Sept. 15, the fiscal year 2021 budget will go into effect Thursday. The budget’s expense total does not include transfers and fund balances expenditure set at over $20 million, bringing the budget total to around $538 million.
For fiscal year 2020, revenue was budgeted at $552,059,290. In the first quarter, while the city anticipated the April opening of Globe Life Field, the general fund’s revenues were projected to be $340,000 higher than budgeted, according to the city manager’s message.
By March and April, with revenues at risk related to entertainment, hospitality, new development and construction, sales tax revenues for the year were projected to be down by 20%. The loss of visitors to the city, which contributes around 52% in sales tax dollars, created additional challenges, according to the city manager’s message.
Because of the changes brought on by COVID-19, City Manager Trey Yelverton said Arlington had to adjust its revenue and expenditure assumptions for the fiscal year 2021 budget.
“When you have a financial challenge, you figure out ways to do without,” he said. “You make adjustments that lets you avoid or reduce costs.”
The fiscal year 2021 projected revenue is $538,504,158.
Yelverton is tasked with presenting fiscal year budgets to the City Council. During the budget-making process, the document gets passed through the city’s departments for proposals.
After it’s been reviewed, Yelverton comes in toward the end of the process to see what topics have risen to the top. While budgets focus on goals for the fiscal year, he said it’s important to see how it will impact the city for years to come.
Because Arlington didn’t meet the population requirement of over 500,000, the city didn’t receive direct funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. However, Arlington did receive a $22 million subgrant from Tarrant County, which had received direct CARES Act funding.
Arlington has the second-highest population in the county with over 300,000 residents, according to U.S. Census Bureau 2019 estimates. Yelverton said it was the city’s goal to get their fair share of the county-given funds.
The proposed property tax rate for 2021 is $0.6225 cents per $100 of assessed value, a 0.0015 cent decrease from 2020’s rate. The average homeowner will pay $34.35 more per year in property taxes because of rising property values, water, sanitation and stormwater rates.
Over $249 million of expenditures are designated for the general fund, which includes 17 departments. The police department is budgeted to receive over a third of general fund expenses at $109 million, an over $7 million decrease from the previous year.
The fire department is expected to receive over $49 million, down from the previous year’s budget at $53,042,964.
One of the area’s councilmembers, Victoria Farrar-Myers, looks for funding for first responders in budgets. Coming from a family with firefighters, police officers and Marines, Farrar-Myers said it’s an area she’s passionate about.
Oftentimes when talking about equipment, there’s a focus on what’s inside the trucks, she said. With COVID-19 shining a light on public health, Farrar-Myers saw funding for firefighter safety equipment just as important.
In a study completed in 2015 by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, firefighters had a higher rate of digestive, oral, respiratory and urinary cancer diagnoses. Increasing funding for personal protective gear could help prevent them from contracting cancer, she said.
“When we’re talking about health, it made a whole lot of sense for us to talk about that now and get that done,” Farrar-Myers said.
While the sales tax revenue took a hit in the spring, the property tax revenue has not yet been impacted going into fiscal year 2021, Mayor Jeff Williams said. Those effects will most likely be seen in the coming year.
“We don’t feel like the full impact of the pandemic has hit us totally,” he said.
At the start of the fiscal year, tourism is expected to start back up. Arlington will host major events such as the World Series, the Professional Bull Riders World Finals and the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in October, November and December, respectively.
In the past, major events like these have brought a lot of people, Williams said. Visitors contribute their business to Arlington restaurants, shops and gas stations.
“When you bring multiple families [to the city], it just multiplies the opportunity for helping our economy and helping our small businesses throughout Arlington,” Williams said.
