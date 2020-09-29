Arlington City Council approves 3 election agenda items ahead of Oct. 13 early voting

Two weeks from the start of early voting, Arlington City Council approved polling locations, election officers and a joint agreement with the Tarrant County Elections Administration on Tuesday night.
Pursuant to the Texas Election Code, the council designated polling locations for early voting, which starts Oct. 13, and the general and special elections on Nov. 3. If needed, Dec. 8 was previously approved as the runoff election date.
The Maverick Activities Center will serve as an early voting location starting Oct. 13. Individuals registered in Tarrant County can vote in person with proper government-issued photo ID.
Election judges and alternates for the Early Voting Ballot Board and the general, special and runoff elections were named, pursuant to the Texas Election Code.
The approved joint agreement with the Tarrant County Elections Administration relates to furnishing voting supplies, equipment and personnel for the general, special and runoff elections. The total cost for the general and special elections is $80. There will be an additional cost if a runoff election takes place.
