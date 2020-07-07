Arlington City Council appoints citizens to Term Limits Advisory Committee, Unity Council

Arlington City Council appointed 33 citizens to the Term Limits Advisory Committee and the Unity Council on Tuesday evening.
Both committees will include citizens gathering input on issues such as city-wide equity and city council term limits. Council members appointed 23 citizens to the Term Limits Advisory Committee and 10 to the Unity Council.
Council member Sheri Capehart made a motion to vote separately on the appointment of Arlington Voice publisher Zack Maxwell to the Term Limits Advisory Committee. She said he has made personal attacks against multiple council members, and she did not want to subject the committee to his “lack of decorum and anger.”
Council members denied Maxwell the appointment shortly after approving the other individuals.
Maxwell made a public comment via phone call, calling the council’s discussion about his involvement an embarrassment. He alluded to the original term limits measure passed in 2018, which made it onto the general election ballot after he spearheaded a petition that garnered more than 11,000 signatures.
Council members authorized the Term Limits Advisory Committee on June 30, charging it with gathering public input on current term limits and lengths. Arlington currently imposes three two-year limits on each city council member, including the mayor.
The Unity Council is charged with increasing citywide equality by gathering community input and studying equity strategies. City council members approved the committee on June 23.
