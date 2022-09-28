Arlington City Council addresses speed zone adjustments, renaming roads

Arlington City Council passed various decisions, including the refurbishment of City Hall and Municipal City Tower and the adjustment of speed zones, during its Tuesday evening meeting.
The council approved the purchase of replacement furniture for City Hall and the Municipal City Tower’s new break room. The new furniture for City Hall will be placed in the day room, dining room, offices, reception areas and common areas.
According to city documents, the projected three-year financial impact on the 2022 fiscal year is $367,159.
The council revisited an ordinance to amend speed limits for the frontage roads of Interstate 30 and speed zones that include Ballpark Way and Wet ‘N Wild Way, according to city documents.
On May 18, 2021, city council approved the renaming of South Center Street between Arbrook Boulevard and Southeast Green Oaks Boulevard to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive within the same ordinance, according to city documents.
The council also passed a resolution calling for a public hearing Oct. 11 for the adoption of Youth Programs Standards of Care for the operation of youth-based parks and recreation programs and services, according to city documents.
The Parks and Recreation department offers various elementary-aged programs for children, including camps. The Texas Legislature requires that municipal camp programs for elementary-aged children meet day-care licensing requirements or file for an exemption.
Adopted standards are an annual requirement of the Texas Department of Protective and Regulatory Services for receiving an exempt status so the youth programs can continue to operate.
@ChahalMallika
