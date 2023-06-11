Arlington celebrates Pride with rainbow of acceptance

Love colored the air Saturday in downtown Arlington as the city hosted the 2023 Frank Kent Cadillac Arlington Pride Celebration at Levitt Pavilion. Thousands attended the event donning homemade outfits and holding Pride flags with conviction.

The Arlington HELP Center for LGBT Health & Wellness hosted the event for the second year in a row. DeeJay Johannesses, the center’s president, said people have worked with the city to host the event since September, and it was important to show that a Pride event can be held safely. “There are people in the LGBT community in our city who deserve to have this event,” Johannesses said.

Throughout the night, performers dominated the pavilion’s stage with singing, drag show performances and stories about their time in the LGBTQ+ community. Outside Levitt, on the corner of Abram and Pecan Streets, booths were lined selling shirts, food and giving out free merchandise. Rainbow-colored cloth pillars bordered the road near the entrance.

Attendees, like Elianeth Rivera from Grand Prairie, joined the crowds and enjoyed the atmosphere with each other. Rivera, who came out as bisexual in high school, said events like this help her embrace who she is and help her feel comfortable.

“I feel like I'm at home here,” she said. “I feel like I can be myself and not have to worry about anybody judging me.”

Inside the corridors of the event, Galileo Christian Church set up a booth. The Fort Worth church is known for its openness to the LGTBQ+ community, lead evangelist Katie Hays said.

“The church has done a lot of harm to a lot of people. We told a lot of people it's not okay to be who God made you to be,” Hays said. “That's on us. We should be ashamed, and part of our job out here is to offer a real apology for that.”

Hays said that while protesters want to box God in, the real God always stood outside the margins, supporting people who had been kicked out. She said she believed that if Jesus were alive today, he’d be at Pride.

During the show, Johannesses took time to thank Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and city council members for making the event happen. He also recognized councilwoman Barbara Odom-Wesley for her work passing a resolution in 2019 that sought to combat discrimination due to race, gender or sexuality.

“The entire council and city staff agreed that our city is going to be inclusive and welcoming, and that we're not going to support discrimination,” Odom-Wesley said at the celebration.

She said the support from the crowd encouraged her. Facing opposition can be uncomfortable at times, but Odom-Wesley knows she’s doing the right thing, she said.

Fort Worth resident Jeremy Henry attended the celebration with his friend Tim Withers. Withers said he saw a city council member take the stage at Trinity Pride as well, and called attention to it as an important moment. “It's nice to have some higher representation that's looking out for us,” Withers said.

It’s important for the LGBTQ+ community to see the support of their local leaders and municipalities to show that the city is a safe space, Henry said.

Small groups of protesters edged the event with megaphones and signs, mostly opposing the event for religious reasons.

“I don't think any progress can be made if neither side is listening and if you're screaming at me through a megaphone, then you're not trying to listen,” Henry said.

As the event went late into the night, families bundled together and the community embraced each other to celebrate their identities — a moment Hays described as a “gorgeous rainbow of humanity.”

@isaacappelt

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu