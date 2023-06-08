Arlington celebrates Pride this Saturday

With the joys of June beginning, the Arlington HELP Center for LGBT Health & Wellness is kicking it off by hosting its second Pride Celebration from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Levitt Pavilion, representing the LGBTQ and ally communities in Arlington.
DeeJay Johannessen, CEO of the HELP Center, said the Frank Kent Cadillac of Arlington dealership is the title sponsor for the event. There will be multiple kinds of entertainment, including headliners from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” such as Season 13 winner Symone and former contestants Angeria Paris VanMicheals and Kennedy Davenport. There will also be performances from local drag queens and live music.
Schedules of the performances will be announced the day of the event, Johannessen said. The event is also family-friendly with games, face painting and other activities available for all ages.
There will also be vendors to shop for things like food, accessories, artwork and other pride merchandise, he said. Other local social support nonprofit organizations will be set up at the event as well.
Though admission is free, tickets are required for entry and can be found through Arlington Pride’s website, Johannessen said. A parking map for the event can also be found on the website, with options for both free and paid spots.
For its 2022 Pride Celebration, the organization figured it would have a turn out of about 300 people, however, it ended up with 1,000. This year it expects a crowd of 4,000, due to the support from the community and traveling patrons from different cities and states, he said.
“We were excited to see last year that the support for a Pride event in Arlington exceeded even our own expectations,” Johannessen said. “That’s what led to this getting bigger.”
